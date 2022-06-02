Edge Impulse Announces Appointment of Simon Segars to Board of Directors

Former Arm CEO brings deep industry experience and leadership to the rapidly growing machine learning solutions company

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Impulse adds a distinguished technology leader to its team with the appointment of Simon Segars to its board of directors.

"Edge Impulse is at the center of the next frontier of edge computing," says incoming board member Simon Segars .

Segars most recently served as CEO of Arm from 2013 to 2022. He was one of the first engineers at Arm, having joined in 1991 to work on early chip designs before moving into leadership roles. In his tenure as CEO he grew the company into a powerhouse of compute, with an impact on nearly every market from embedded and mobile to networking and cloud.

Segars has close connections with Edge Impulse, which was founded by former Arm engineers Zach Shelby and Jan Jongboom in 2019. Arm acquired Shelby's prior startup, Sensinode, in 2013 where he subsequently served under Segars in VP-level leadership roles overseeing the development of Internet of Things and machine learning technologies. Shelby also served as the co-founder and CEO of the Micro:bit Foundation with Arm's sponsorship. Edge Impulse COO William DeLey also previously served as Segars' Chief of Staff at Arm.

"It is a huge honor to have Simon join the board of Edge Impulse," said Shelby. "He brings world-class technology and business leadership, and shares our vision of enabling millions of developers with machine learning to tap the power of the edge, building on what Arm did by making computing pervasive."

"Unlocking our world's potential through smarter, more efficient, and accessible computing has been a consistent theme in my professional journey," said Segars. "Edge Impulse shares this vision and is at the center of the next frontier of edge computing, by empowering developers to harness machine learning across all classes of edge devices."

Segars will be the fifth board member of Edge Impulse, joining CEO and co-founder Shelby, CTO and co-founder Jongboom, Rayfe Gaspar-Asaoka from Canaan Partners, and David Cahn from Coatue Management. Segars also serves on the board of directors of Dolby Laboratories and has been nominated to the board of Vodafone Group Plc. He previously served on the board of SoftBank Group Corp., and is the chair of the Global Semiconductor Alliance.

