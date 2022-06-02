Monster Energy Introduces Watermelon to the Rehab Monster Lineup

CORONA, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new wave of energy imitators flooding the beverage category, Monster Energy continues to lead with delicious innovations that aid in the recovery from rough nights and early mornings. Joining the Rehab Monster lineup is the popular summertime staple, watermelon. Not only does it serve as a delicious refreshing drink, but it's also packed with added functional benefits to restore energy and conquer fatigue.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9008355-monster-energy-introduces-watermelon-rehab-monster-lineup/

"Functionality has been one of the most important drivers to innovation in the beverages market for the past decade," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy CMO. "Rehab Monster Watermelon combines perfectly sweet and tangy watermelon flavor with incredible recovery benefits to create the perfect formula for the drink of the summer."

This all-new flavor highlights two of the most important functions of the Rehab Monster lineup: energy and recovery. Rehab Monster delivers on the brand mantra, Refresh + Recover + Revive by combining the below recovery benefits:

Electrolytes Na + K + Ca + Mg

Coconut water

Vitamins B3, B5, B6, and B12

Antioxidant Botanicals like Milk Thistle and Quercetin

Loaded with 150mg of caffeine with only 25 calories per can and less than five grams of sugar, Monster is rocking the world of energy drinks and their added benefits, while still delivering refreshing taste.

For more information, visit https://www.monsterenergy.com/us/en/products/monster-rehab/rehab-watermelon .

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the tradition, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com .

CONTACT: info@monsterenergy.com

