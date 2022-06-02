PeopleReady Recognized for Temporary Staffing Excellence by Forbes and Statista

PeopleReady ranks eighth on the list of 150 temporary staffing firms

TACOMA, Wash., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleReady is proud to announce that it was named the #8 Best Temp Staffing Firm in America on Forbes' America's Best Temp Staffing Firms list for 2022.

For over 30 years, PeopleReady has been helping businesses succeed and grow, and has reimagined and simplified the way people connect with work. PeopleReady gives businesses quick and convenient access to workers with the right skills and experience—dispatching over 300,000 temporary associates a year for customers across a wide range of blue-collar industries.

"At PeopleReady, we pride ourselves in our commitment to putting work and workforces within reach—something that became increasingly vital as the Great Resignation took hold and employers were left to fill critical gaps in their workforces," said Taryn Owen, President & COO of PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "This designation as one of the Best Temp Staffing Firms in America is not only an honor, but also a powerful motivator to continue our commitment to our mission of connecting people and work and to advancing the temporary staffing industry."

The Best Temp Staffing Firms 2022 ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients conducted by market research company Statista. Feedback from external recruiters, hiring managers at client companies, and job candidates were considered. Around 31,000 recruiters and 6,900 job candidates and hiring managers were invited to participate. Approximately 22,400 nominations have been considered in the final analysis.

View the full list of America's Best Temp Staffing Firms 2022 here.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 94,000 businesses and put approximately 220,000 people to work in 2021. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

Press Contact:

Caroline Sabetti

Chief Marketing Officer, PeopleReady and PeopleScout

& Senior Vice President of TrueBlue Communications

csabetti@trueblue.com

312.560.9173

View original content:

SOURCE PeopleReady