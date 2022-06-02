Pop-Tarts® Celebrates Pride With First-Ever 'Frosting Art' Artist Collaboration That Directly Supports the LGBTQ+ Community

In partnership with GLAAD, the limited-edition "NEON Pink Block Party Lemonade" Pop-Tarts feature 'Printed Fun' frosting art embodying the theme of 'One of A Kind, But Never Alone'

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Pop-Tarts® will debut its first-ever Pride box, "NEON Pink Block Party Lemonade," featuring the colorful designs of illustrator Thaddeus Coates. The limited-edition box was created in partnership with NEONxGLAAD, a collective of artists and ingenious creators that leverage the power of storytelling to increase the visibility of Black LGBTQ+ people.

NEON Pink Block Party Lemonade Pop-Tarts celebrate the joy found within LGBTQ+ and BIPOC chosen families. (PRNewswire)

Along with art featured on the box, this is the first time Pop-Tarts has engaged an independent artist to create the unique images that live directly on the edible 'Printed Fun' frosting. Illustrator and influencer Thaddeus Coates created a unique work of art for this program and these limited-edition Pop-Tarts, called "Issa Block Party," that embodies the theme of 'One of A Kind, But Never Alone' and illustrates the joy found within LGBTQ+ and BIPOC chosen families.

"The art is inspired by a summer block party and celebrates a community that doesn't prioritize fitting in over living authentically," says Coates. "No matter how different or like an outsider you might feel, you are never alone. You belong to a beautiful, diverse and unique community of people who come from all backgrounds."

As the name suggests, the toaster pastries are a perfect balance of sweet and sour, with a tangy pink lemonade-flavored filling inside the traditional flaky Pop-Tarts crust, topped with tasty frosting. The flavor's bright pink filling perfectly complements the NEONxGLAAD partnership.

Today, Pop-Tarts will drop 450 boxes of NEON Pink Block Party Lemonade Pop-Tarts on its Instagram shop, available for purchase for $5. Each Friday during Pride month, an additional 450 boxes will be released for purchase and one of four LGBTQ+ and BIPOC partner organizations will be spotlighted on Pop-Tarts social channels, including:

The Salt Eaters Book Shop : An independent bookshop in Inglewood, California that prioritizes stories by and about Black women, femmes, and gender expansive people and aims to create a gathering space for all. An independent bookshop inthat prioritizes stories by and about Black women, femmes, and gender expansive people and aims to create a gathering space for all.

Destination Tomorrow : Is a grassroots agency that originated as the LGBTQ+ center of the Bronx borough, but recently opened its doors to the community in Atlanta . It believes no individual should have to leave his, her, or their neighborhood to access LGBTQ+ specific services. Is a grassroots agency that originated as the LGBTQ+ center of theborough, but recently opened its doors to the community in. It believes no individual should have to leave his, her, or their neighborhood to access LGBTQ+ specific services.

Nobody's Darling : A Queer and POC-owned bar in Chicago that prides itself on being a safe space for women and other marginalized voices. The bar was named a James Beard award finalist in March 2022 . A Queer and POC-owned bar inthat prides itself on being a safe space for women and other marginalized voices. The bar was named aaward finalist in

Bronx Book Festival/The Bronx is Reading: A social impact organization that celebrates literacy, fosters a love of reading among children, teens, and adults, empowering the next generation of readers and writers through the annual Bronx Book Festival, The Bronx is Reading Literacy Program, monthly book club, and online and pop-up bookstore. A social impact organization that celebrates literacy, fosters a love of reading among children, teens, and adults, empowering the next generation of readers and writers through the annual Bronx Book Festival, Theis Reading Literacy Program, monthly book club, and online and pop-up bookstore.

The best part? In connection with these limited-edition boxes, each of the four LGBTQ+ and BIPOC organizations will receive the $10K grant and $2,250 in connection with the box sales, to continue their mission towards fostering inclusive communities. Pop-Tarts is also committing $100K to GLAAD to continue its work accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.

"Pop-Tarts is proud to be a part of Kellogg's long-standing partnership with GLAAD," says Carrie Sander, Vice President, General Manger, Portable Wholesome Snacks. "Together, we continue to work to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community, promote representation and visibility, and combat the bullying of LGBTQ+ youth."

"Understanding that sometimes you can feel like you are the only one experiencing your current circumstances, especially when you're younger, the NEON team came together to conceptualize this project knowing the importance it makes for LGBTQ+ communities of color to see themselves this pride season," said Major Nesby, NEON's Founder. "This campaign is a gentle reminder that we are all a part of a much larger community with both individual and collective journeys."

To learn more about GLAAD and NEON's efforts and how you can help, visit glaad.org. To stay up to date on all things Pop-Tarts, follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Plus, check back on Pop-Tarts' Instagram store all Pride month long to get your hands on these limited-edition boxes and help support the community.

ABOUT GLAAD X NEON

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. NEON is a digital content series powered by GLAAD that aims to increase the presence and visibility of LGBTQ+ Black voices through storytelling. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT THADDEUS COATES

Thaddeus Coates is an independent artist, founder of design company "Hippy Potter" in Manhattan, New York, and a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He has a passion for clean and thought-provoking design, with beautiful and bright aesthetics.

ABOUT KELLOGG COMPANY

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

