The Staunch Moderates™ Intellectual Movement Releases Its Latest Music Video Promoting the Platform's News Outlet "Staunch Moderate News."

ASPEN, Colo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement released its iconic "Staunch Moderates News" music video today, to kick off summer and to help de-escalate the Divide as we approach our midterms! "Staunch Moderates News" is the 13th track on the Movement's 14-track debut hip-hop album The First Realm, which was released last September to celebrate the beginning of the 2021-22 NFL football season. Yes, Staunch Moderates love sports! They have successful Bigfoots Football™ and Bigfoots Baseball™ music videos, but those are other stories, so back to the Staunch Moderates News music video! It's an intellectually tasteful retelling of our country's story since the 2020 election, a "Dick Clark retelling of the past year on New Year's Eve so to speak," says Staunch Moderates founder Greg Simmons. "It should be relatable to all and not a bore!"

View the "Staunch Moderates News" music video on YouTube; on one of the Staunch Moderates' main channels Staunch Moderates News YouTube or StaunchModerates.org; the Staunch Moderates Media Network; or any of their social media channels.

The "Staunch Moderates News" track and music video chronologically touches on a few of the major news beats of the past several years, from the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential election and the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic to the economic upheaval and the latest international strife the nation currently faces. This music video is yet another audiovisual presentation representative of the Movement's belief that it can reach a broader, more diverse audience through multiple creative media, and it seems to be working for them. The Movement is consistently increasing its following across social and digital outlets and has been growing its rotation on numerous traditional radio and cable outlets across the country.

The First Realm album features rap artists Casanova Ace and the Movement's DJ Staunch, along with Jeffrey "Skunk" Baxter, lead guitarist of the Doobie Brothers and founding member of Steely Dan (Jeffrey is non-political however; and is simply performing due to his love of music!) Enjoy the video and stay tuned for much more to come from Staunch Moderates Studios this year!

About Staunch Moderates



Staunch Moderates are an Intellectual Movement that addresses our country's current intellectual and political divide and strives for both national and world peace. Formed in December of 2019, the Movement hit the ground running, campaigning for their messages throughout the 2020 Election Year. They actively campaigned in sixteen different states by hosting 35 vital societal issue forums, conducting polls and producing several interviews with different political celebrities during the conventions and debates. With Casanova Ace rapping, the team even hosted a live Election Day Show with a panel of ten of their closest political celebrity friends, including former Congressman Barry Goldwater, former bodybuilding champion Lou Ferrigno, Olympian Maggie Connor and former White House press office Edward P. Lozzi, among others. For fans, constituents and the curious, check it all out at StaunchModerates.org or any of their social media channels.

