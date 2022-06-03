New Articles for May Issue of "KIZUNA," Official E-magazine of Japanese Government

TOKYO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese government publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." Six new articles, published in May, are outlined below.

- Japan Stands with Ukraine: Keeping Education Going for Students



In response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Japan is providing wide-ranging support for Ukraine. Here's one example from academia.



- 50th Reversion Anniversary: Okinawa's Sustainable Tourism Development and Beyond

Since its reversion to Japan from U.S. control, Okinawa has leveraged its local assets as remote islands for growth.

- Touching the Cutting Edge of Quantum Technology in the Homeland of the Superconducting Qubit

A Japanese researcher who made a breakthrough in progress toward practical use of quantum computers talks about the technology's outlook.

- The Impact of AI: Anyone Can Be a Skilled Farmer

Japan is accelerating high-level social implementation of artificial

intelligence -- such as AI-based agricultural pest diagnosis.

- Creating an Innovation Ecosystem in Okinawa

The Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University offers hands-on support to researchers and startups.

- The Freedom of Reading a Visually Impaired Man Gained in Japan

Mohamed Omer Abdin, a visually impaired Sudanese man in Japan, has been making efforts to support the world's similarly afflicted.

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world has the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

