CITGO Awarded Benevity's 2022 Community Hero Award

HOUSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation has won Benevity's Community Hero Award for 2022, part of Benevity's annual Corporate Goodness Awards .

CITGO was selected from more than 90 submissions to win the Community Hero Award, which recognizes best-in-class approach to corporate social responsibility and community investment. Corporate purpose programs in the category were evaluated on their ability to build close relationships with nonprofit partners, engage employees in strategic decision-making, and measure and communicate impact in innovative ways.

"As proud members of the communities we serve, we feel a fundamental responsibility to do our part to help to create and support thriving, resilient communities," said Michael Rosen, CITGO General Manager, Government & Public Affairs, "Our social investments represent the very best of our Fueling Good spirit—a shared sense of responsibility for improving the lives of others. We're thrilled to share this award with our volunteers and our community partners."

CITGO has long demonstrated its commitment to the communities it serves, both through direct corporate contributions and through the company's TeamCITGO employee volunteer organization. The company's corporate citizenship pillars focus on community growth and resiliency through disaster relief; environmental protection, conservation and restoration; healthcare; and education and social investment.

Highlights of CITGO community investments include:

STEM Talent Pipeline and CITGO Innovation Academies designed to increase access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) related educational opportunities by supporting educators and encouraging students to pursue STEM degrees.

Disaster relief and resilience efforts, including short-term immediate assistance to support local partners working on recovery efforts and long-term assistance to repair homes and rebuild communities after severe storms.

Caring for Our Coast program, which utilizes education and volunteerism to restore vulnerable coastal and inland habitats.

Matching gifts program combined with employee volunteering and fundraising for local partners and national charities.

2022 Goodie Award winners were recognized at Benevity's annual Goodness Matters conference, held on June 2 in San Diego, Calif.

More information on the company's corporate social responsibility and community programs can be found at CITGO.com/responsibility .

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

