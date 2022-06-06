Delinea Recognized for Privileged Access Management Excellence in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2022 Global InfoSec Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced that the company has been named a winner of two Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. Delinea Secret Server won "Publisher's Choice" in the Privileged Access Management category, while Delinea Cloud Suite was named "Cutting Edge" in the PAM for Cloud Infrastructure category.

Now in its tenth year, Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards honor companies in the information security space who provide unique and compelling products and services. Secret Server is Delinea's fully-featured PAM solution to discover, manage, protect and audit privileged account access. Cloud Suite empowers customers to secure virtual servers, workloads, and private clouds by enabling seamless and secure access to protect against identity-based cyberattacks. Delinea delivers the digital freedom that everyone deserves by seamlessly defining the boundaries of access with powerful, customizable, and scalable solutions that put privileged access at the center of cybersecurity.

"We are thrilled to win two prestigious cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, recognizing our leadership in securing privileged accounts and access to resources as well as protecting endpoints and servers," said Art Gilliland, CEO, Delinea. "Delinea's best-in-class portfolio of modern PAM solutions continues to be recognized for delivering seamless privileged access on-premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid environments. It's a very proud moment to win Global InfoSec Awards for the first time as Delinea."

"Delinea embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards will be celebrated at the 2022 RSA conference beginning on June 6. The complete list of winners can be found at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

