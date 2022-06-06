Digi-Key Electronics and Analog Devices to Host Webinar on Precision Wide Bandwidth Design

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will host a webinar in collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) on Thursday, June 16, at 10 a.m. CDT titled "Get Started with Your Precision Wide Bandwidth Design."

Precision wide bandwidth signal chains deliver flexibility along with technical insight to optimize for application specific parameters for measurement and drive solutions. This fast sample rate signal chain is ideal for consideration between AC and DC precision and has the required wide bandwidth for measurement or signal generation (DC to 1 MHz).

The webinar will outline what applications can benefit from using precision wide bandwidth signal chains and the collateral available to support designs. In addition, attendees will learn how to use LTSPICE signal chain simulation files.

The webinar will also cover:

Optimal use of simulation files for noise, AC and transient simulation

Introduction to the power solutions that are available for precision wide bandwidth signal chains

Incorporation strategies to avoid noise into the signal chain

Presenters from ADI will include Claire Croke, platform strategy marketing engineer, Emilio Novoa, systems applications engineer, and James Staley, principal systems design engineer.

"Power is often the last thing left to design on a project – almost as an afterthought," ADI's Staley said. "But system performance is ultimately affected by power architecture choices. It should be considered early on in the design process, before you get stuck with a compromised system it's too late to change."

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.

For more information about Analog Devices and to order from their product portfolio, visit the Digi-Key website.

