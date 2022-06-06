IONQ, INC. (NYSE: IONQ) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ)

Did you lose money on investments in IonQ?

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of IonQ, Inc. ("IonQ" or the "Company") (NYSE: IONQ) between March 30, 2021 and May 2, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewswire)

IonQ claims to "develop quantum computers designed to solve the world's most complex problems." On or about September 30, 2021, IonQ became a public entity via a business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. III ("DTG"), a special purpose acquisition company.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer; (2) that the Company's 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless; (3) that IonQ's quantum computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers; and (4) that a significant portion of IonQ's revenue was derived from improper roundtripping transactions with related parties.

On May 3, 2022, Scorpion Capital released a research report alleging, among other things, that IonQ is a "scam built on phony statements about nearly all key aspects of the technology and business." It further claimed that the Company' reported "[f]ictitious 'revenue' via sham transactions and related-party round-tripping."

On this news, the Company's stock fell 9% to close at $7.15 per share on May 3, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 1, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or acquired IONQ securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options

