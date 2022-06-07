Committee for Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization Files New Investor Presentation

Vote the WHITE Proxy Card Today for the Independent Slate

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eileen Drake (the CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD)) and Gen. Kevin Chilton (Ret.), Thomas Corcoran and Gen. Lance Lord (Ret.) (three of its Independent Directors) (collectively, the "Non-Steel Directors") issued the following open letter to the shareholders of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. ("Aerojet Rocketdyne" or the "Company"):

Fellow Shareholders,

Aerojet Rocketdyne's shareholders are facing an important decision at the Special Meeting on June 30th.

During her tenure, Eileen Drake (Aerojet Rocketdyne's CEO) has led the Company to strong shareholder returns. The Company improved its competitive position, explored value-enhancing alternatives, gained key customer wins and is now positioned to deliver substantial future value to Aerojet Rocketdyne shareholders. Since she was appointed permanent CEO, the Company has delivered 183% TSR, outperforming the S&P 500 and peers by 57% and 53%, respectively.

On the other hand, Warren Lichtenstein (Aerojet Rocketdyne's Executive Chairman) has endeavored to undermine the Company's management and forward momentum. He has been paid millions as Executive Chair, while rarely visiting the Company's office. Mr. Lichtenstein has been publicly sanctioned by the Board for his actions, following an investigation by an independent national law firm. He launched a proxy fight with his hedge fund (Steel Partners) to replace the Company's directors with friends and two nominees who have provided consulting services to Steel Partners and affiliates (one of whom Lichtenstein announced will be appointed as CEO, if Steel Partners takes control of the Company). Moreover, Mr. Lichtenstein has attempted to deprive Aerojet Rocketdyne shareholders from the opportunity to elect a new Board of Directors through litigation and other shenanigans to delay a shareholder meeting. It is time for shareholders to remove the Steel Partners Directors at the upcoming Special Meeting.

We have nominated a world-class, independent slate for election at the upcoming Special Meeting, comprised of the 4 Non-Steel Directors currently serving on the Board and 4 new independent nominees identified by an independent search firm (the "Independent Nominees"). The Independent Nominees are comprised of Gail Baker (former division President at Collins Aerospace); Marion Blakey (former President and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America); Maj. Gen. Charles Bolden, Jr. (Ret.) (former Administrator at NASA); and Deborah Lee James (former Secretary of the U.S. Air Force) (the "Independent Nominees"). The Non-Steel Directors and Independent Nominees (collectively, the "Independent Slate") are diverse, experienced, and focused on shareholder value, and represent the best path forward for enhancing shareholder value. We urge Aerojet Rocketdyne shareholders to support the Independent Slate at the upcoming Special Meeting.

Today we have filed a new investor presentation with the SEC and will be available on our website, with highlights presented below. We look forward to continuing our engagement with all our shareholders in the coming weeks. Thank you for your continued support.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has delivered strong returns under the leadership of its CEO, Eileen Drake

In February 2022 Warren Lichtenstein, Aerojet Rocketdyne's Executive Chair and the CEO of Steel Partners, launched a proxy fight and litigation to replace the Aerojet Rocketdyne directors who do not have ties to Steel Partners/Lichtenstein

Following Steel Partners' nomination of a slate to take control of the Board:

Mr. Lichtenstein has been a poor steward of shareholder value

It is time for shareholders to remove the Steel Partners Directors and support the Independent Slate at the upcoming Special Meeting

Eileen P. Drake

Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Chilton, Thomas Corcoran, Lance Lord

Aerojet Rocketdyne's Independent Directors

Shareholders with questions can contact our solicitor: D.F. King & Co., (212) 269-5550 (collect) or via e-mail at AJRD@dfking.com.

Important Information

This communication is being made in the participants' individual capacity, and not by or on behalf of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"). No Company resources were used in connection with these materials. On June 1, 2022, Eileen P. Drake, General Kevin Chilton, USAF (Ret.), General Lance Lord, USAF (Ret.) and Thomas Corcoran (the "Incumbent Directors") filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the solicitation of proxies for a special meeting of stockholders of the Company to be held on June 30, 2022.

STOCKHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT BECAUSE IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the definitive proxy statement, any amendments or supplements thereto and other documents that the Incumbent Directors file with the SEC from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Incumbent Directors, together with Gail Baker, Marion Blakey, Charles Bolden and Deborah Lee James, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders. Information about the participants is set forth in the definitive proxy statement.

Contact :

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

Edward T. McCarthy / Tom Germinario

AJRD@dfking.com

Committee's Website :

https://maximizeajrdvalue.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Committee for Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization