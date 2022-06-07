EarthxTV announces Season 2 of its original series, "Chez Laurence", premiering on June 18 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET

DALLAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthxTV welcomes back the creator, executive producer and host, Laurence Carr ( laurencecarr.com ) for Season 2 of "Chez Laurence" as she highlights companies and organizations in the built environment, architecture, furnishings and design-related industries that have adopted and prioritized circular processes to reduce waste and improve their environmental impact.

EarthxTV renews sustainability design show, " Chez Laurence " which premieres on June 18 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET .

"Chez Laurence" is the first and only program dedicated to addressing the urgent need for innovation toward circular and sustainable practices in the interiors and furnishings industries. Carr showcases leading companies and brands at the forefront of the circular economy movement, such as Circular City Week, International WELL Building Institute, Boston Consulting Group, High Point Market, Supernature Labs, Proximity Hotel, Mater and others. Interviewees include CEOs and executives from leading brands and companies such as Moore & Giles, Verellen, Returnity, and The Sustainable Furnishings Council.

Season two features engaging discussions with leaders in the interiors, hospitality, furnishings and built environment industries. Carr and her guests explore shifting consumer trends toward sustainability and health, and how leading companies are rethinking the way they design and manufacture to meet these needs.

Audiences will come away with a deeper appreciation for what circularity and sustainability in design is, why it matters and how it impacts our future. Additionally, they will be introduced to some of the most cutting-edge practices being used by leading brands that contribute to the circular movement.

"Chez Laurence" Season 2 will stream on EarthxTV on Saturday, June 18 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET and can be found on AppleTV, Roku, GoogleTV and Amazon Fire. Catch up on Season 1 here .

ABOUT EARTHX

EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental green gathering, conference, film festival, and TV channel and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 as Earth Day Dallas by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration, and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the April event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental leaders, and 750+ exhibitors. In 2020, the April virtual event drew over 570,000 live-stream views and reached 171 countries. After an initial web-based launch in September 2020, EarthxTV is now available as an OTT platform on streaming TV services, mobile devices and tablets for balanced, inclusive environmental conversations, programs, emerging media & films. Visit www.EarthX.org

