Onbe Named Three-Time Globee® Winner in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

Onbe receives gold and silver Golden Bridge Awards for success in DEI and client leadership

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onbe, a leading corporate disbursements platform, announced today that the Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Onbe a winner in three categories in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

Onbe is a market-leading corporate disbursements platform. (PRNewsfoto/Onbe) (PRNewswire)

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

More than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world. Onbe is recognized alongside global brands like IBM, KPMG and Mount Sinai Health System for innovations in product development, cybersecurity and health care, respectively.

Onbe received a silver Globee® for Achievement of the Year in Diversity for its emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion. The company has seen outstanding DEI results over the last two years after creating its employee-run DEI Council, BRIDGE (which stands for Bringing Resources of Inclusion and Diversity to Garner Equity), bringing on a Senior Director of Learning & DEI and investing in a DEI-focused team. Currently 50% of Onbe's leadership identify as women and 36% of its employee base identify as BIPOC.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Globees as an industry leader in DEI," said Jen Garrison, Chief People Officer at Onbe. "From employee-driven diversity initiatives to making our company policies more inclusive, Onbe places a high emphasis on DEI at all levels, and this recognition is a testament to that and the commitment we place on our core values."

Onbe's leadership also took home two prestigious awards. Leanne Kellam, Senior Director of Customer Care and Fraud & Risk Management, won a gold Globee® for Customer Service & Support Leader of the Year. She was recognized for her perseverance during the tumultuous times of the pandemic, training and transitioning to a new BPO center while maintaining the highest levels of customer care. Melissa Hentschel, Chief Delivery Officer, won a silver Globee® for Woman of the Year in Business & the Professions. She was recognized for her commitment to DEI – having spearheaded BRIDGE – and her focus on mentoring and raising up the next generation of female fintech leaders.

"Onbe's success in a broad range of award categories is a true demonstration of the growth and evolution we've experienced as a company over the last eighteen months," said Kevin Brown, Chief Marketing Officer at Onbe. Our intentionality and commitment to building a great culture with diversity of thought and experience has positioned Onbe well for success today and in the years to come, in close partnership with our clients."

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe's team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today's consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

