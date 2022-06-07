Tektronix Reimagines Performance and Portability in Oscilloscopes

Unveiling the 2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc. today unveiled the 2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO), reimagining what is possible in test and measurement. The new 2 Series MSO can go seamlessly from the bench to the field and back, enabling workflows previously unimagined on a scope. It is the first portable oscilloscope to offer benchtop performance and the award-winning Tektronix user interface. Weighing less than four pounds and 1.5 inches thin, the 2 Series MSO can fit into a small backpack, delivering unmatched performance and portability.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9032751-tektronix-new-2-series-mso/

With the 2 Series MSO, engineers can achieve things not possible on previous oscilloscopes. The easy to use 10.1" touchscreen display makes working on the go easier and faster. The built-in capabilities of the optional Arbitrary Function Generator (AFG), pattern generator, voltmeter and frequency counter mean users have versatility built into one instrument – increasing what they can do while reducing the number of instruments to carry or purchase. With up to eight hours of battery power engineers will discover a new level of freedom on the job.

"This breakthrough product was a direct result of our proven Growth Accelerator innovation process and continued focus on our customers," said Tami Newcombe, Tektronix President. "Our team worked closely with engineers to deeply understand their unique needs. We cannot wait to see how the 2 Series MSO improves the way our customers work."

Intuitive and Easy-to-Use

The 2 Series MSO joins the strong line-up of other Tektronix oscilloscopes with the award-winning user experience also found on the 3, 4, 5, and 6 Series oscilloscopes. This makes it easier for engineers to work effortlessly across these Tektronix products, while the easy-to-use experience means engineers can do more in less time. With the feel of a mobile device, debugging is faster and more intuitive. The colored LED ring lights around the knobs indicate active sources or parameters to adjust or to indicate status.

Portability and Performance

With a variety of integrated options, the 2 Series MSO is equipped for advanced debugging in a single instrument, including:

Bandwidths from 70 MHz-500 MHz

Two or four analog channel inputs

16 digital channels (available with future software release)

2.5 GS/s sample rate

Optional 50 MHz Arbitrary Function Generator

Built-in pattern generator, voltmeter, and frequency counter (available with future software release)

Optional battery provides up to eight hours of power

Unlocks Remote Work and Team Collaboration

Natively integrated software tools allow engineers to collaborate, troubleshoot, and debug designs across time zones. The 2 Series MSO includes TekDrive, a test and measurement data workspace in the cloud where engineers can upload, store, organize, and share any file from a connected device. Users can also perform analysis on a waveform and save it back to the cloud for immediate viewing and feedback from peers.

Total Product Protection Service

The 2 Series MSO is designed for easy set up and immediate use. To extend and enhance the level of service, Tektronix includes options to extend the warranty from one to three or five years. To provide 2 Series MSO owners protection in the event of accidental damage, Tektronix is offering an introductory promotional price on a Total Product Protection service plan when purchased with the oscilloscope. Purchase the new, light and portable oscilloscope and know it's protected wherever you go. For more information on the Total Product Protection service plan, visit Tek.com.

Availability

The 2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope is available globally. To access pricing and other information, visit: https://www.tek.com/2-series-mso

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise, and easy-to-operate test, measurement, and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Tektronix, Inc.