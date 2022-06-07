Tier 1 Engineering Achieves Successful First Flight of Robinson 44 Helicopter with magniX Electric Propulsion Unit

Significant Milestone Brings Sustainable Transportation of Lifesaving Organs One Step Closer

EVERETT, Wash., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX , the company powering the electric aviation revolution, today announced that Tier 1 Engineering , specialists in the design and development of electric aircraft, achieved a successful first flight of an all-electric Robinson 44 helicopter with a magniX electric propulsion unit (EPU). The helicopter flew on Saturday, June 4 at 8:00 am Pacific Time for over three minutes at Los Alamitos Army Airfield, California.

Tier 1 is developing the all-electric Robinson R44 for Lung Biotechnology PBC , a biotech company on a mission to address the severe shortage of transplantable organs in the U.S. Tier 1 Engineering integrated its battery system and the magniX EPU on the helicopter, and has started its flight testing program.

"magniX has been powering all-electric aircraft since December of 2019, and this flight represents another first for the company as we have now electrified a rotary aircraft," said Nuno Taborda, magniX's CEO. "This landmark event demonstrates yet again magniX's commitment to lead the electrification of aviation by designing and delivering industry-leading products through smart innovation and customer centricity. This is a significant achievement that will lead to the sustainable delivery of life saving organs."

Tier 1 Engineering is currently working with the FAA Aircraft Certification Office in Los Angeles on the e-R44 project to obtain a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC). Lung Biotechnology PBC plans to acquire a fleet of aircraft to fly transplant organs.

"This historic flight, of an all-electric helicopter with a certifiable electric engine, was an important step towards obtaining aircraft certification. We are excited to expand the flight tests to greater distances and demonstrate safe, reliable all-electric flight," said Glen Dromgoole, President of Tier 1 Engineering.

About magniX

Headquartered in Everett WA, magniX is dedicated to enabling an era of clean and affordable commercial air travel with all-electric propulsion. magniX offers a range of revolutionary solutions including all-electric motors – which produce zero emissions and increased efficiency for various aviation applications. For more information, please visit www.magnix.aero .

About Tier 1 Engineering

Tier 1 Engineering, is an innovative design and development company, serving the aviation industry, based in Southern California. In 2015, Tier 1 Engineering developed one of the world's largest battery-powered helicopters, a modified Robinson R44 helicopter. The 2500lb aircraft achieved its first flight in 2016 and currently holds four Guinness World Record titles including, firsts in electric flight, farthest distance and longest duration.

