Today's Dental Network Adds Contemporary Periodontics & Implant Dentistry to Partner Network

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Dental Network, LLC ("TDN"), a leading multi-specialty dental practice network and support organization to dental providers in Florida, has officially formed a partnership with Contemporary Periodontics & Implant Dentistry ("Contemporary Periodontics"), a state-of-the-art facility in St. Petersburg, Florida, led by Michael R. Tesmer, DMD, MS. Contemporary Periodontics is the fifth periodontal practice in the TDN network and the first practice in the St. Petersburg, FL market, marking the company's vision to expand both its specialty practice and geographical reach.

Our partnership with TDN enables us to elevate our clinical excellence, as well as grow the practice.

"We believe partnering with top specialty practices serves as a key entry point to expanding TDN's footprint into new geographical markets," says Kevin Krause, DMD, chief executive officer for TDN. "As a premier periodontic practice in the St. Petersburg market, Dr. Tesmer and his team are a great fit with TDN's multi-specialty model. We are delighted to welcome them to our growing network."

Established in 1997, Contemporary Periodontics & Implant Dentistry is a state-of-the-art periodontal dental practice providing the latest treatment options available to patients, including advanced dental implant care, periodontal plastic surgery for receding gums, aesthetic crown lengthening and laser periodontal therapy, for over 25 years.

"We've known both Dr. Tesmer and Dr. Langston for quite some time and have admired their commitment to clinical excellence, advanced periodontal therapeutics, and outstanding patient care," says Ryan Taylor, DDS, MS, head of periodontics at TDN. "The addition of Dr. Tesmer, Dr. Langston, and their team not only expands TDN's periodontal offering, but it also further raises the bar with the addition of two top clinicians to our partnership network."

"Our partnership with TDN enables us to elevate our clinical excellence, as well as grow the practice," says Michael R. Tesmer. "We will continue to manage the clinical side of the practice, while Dr. Langston, myself and our team gain access to administrative support. We are also looking forward to the collaboration with Dr. Taylor, Dr. Krause and the other highly skilled doctors and surgeons in the network."

ABOUT TODAY'S DENTAL NETWORK

Today's Dental Network is a premier multi-specialty concierge dental practice network and support organization focused on providing complete turnkey practice management outsourcing solutions to a captive network of best-in-class, entrepreneurial, dentist specialists & surgeons across the Southwest Florida region. The company offers a full suite of solutions and services through its centralized business office including IT systems, infrastructure & security, finance and accounting, sales & marketing solutions, human resources, risk management, legal and compliance administration, as well as acquisition and de novo practice expansion support. Today's Dental Network offers a truly integrated community network model with the depth and breadth of services and local geographic coverage to provide a true "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience. For more information, please visit www.tdn.care.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

ABOUT SCP

Synergistic Capital Partners is a healthcare-focused private equity firm led by healthcare experts and physicians with over a century of combined healthcare expertise. SCP generally invests solely in the healthcare services sector, where their investment methodology is rooted in patient-centered care and provider-centric values which has led to superior investment performance across their investment portfolio. To learn more about SCP, please visit: www.synergisticcapitalpartners.com.

