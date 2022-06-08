Fraunhofer IISB and Park Systems Last Call for Abstracts for the 2nd International SPM Symposium on Failure Analysis and Material Testing

Fraunhofer IISB and Park Systems Last Call for Abstracts for the 2nd International SPM Symposium on Failure Analysis and Material Testing

MANNHEIM, Germany, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology IISB and Park Systems invite professionals from the electronic industry to submit abstract for the 2nd International SPM Symposium on Failure Analysis and Material Testing 2022 (FAMT) July 22, 2022.

Submit your abstract here for FAMT: http://www.parksystems.com/FAMT2022symposium

Submission deadline: 15 June 2022

High integration density is an ongoing challenge for the quality and reliability of device components that generates a strong demand for more sophisticated methods for failure analysis. New-engineered products need to secure a high level of reliability, sustainability, and longevity to meet the international quality standards.

"Semiconductor device fabrication has seen continuously shrinking device dimensions and higher integration density on the one hand and more complex device geometries and sophisticated 3D architectures on the other hand. The rapid evolution and short development cycles of these technologies already impose tremendous challenges on process control and even more on failure analysis for today's semiconductor research and industry. Considering emerging topics such as 2D materials and quantum devices, such tasks will even aggravate the requirements for inspection and metrology," comments Prof. Dr.-Ing. Jörg Schulze, the head of the Fraunhofer IISB.

Detection and classification of nanometer-sized material defects require characterization methods with a resolution in the nanometer range. In this symposium, the latest approaches will be presented that help industry to develop robust electronic products and support reliable operation under environmental conditions of different kinds.

"Scanning probe microscopy with its very high local resolution and its huge variety of measurement modes and flexible integration of additional characterization techniques can, therefore, play a significant role for providing both, research and industry solutions for the aforementioned key challenges. This symposium's mission is to bring you in touch with recent trends and solutions," adds Prof. Schulze.

The program will include keynote talks ranging from case studies in the semiconductor device applications, innovative methods and tools for material characterization and defect review, emerging applications in the electronic industry up to future methods for increasing line productivity, efficiency, and yield.

The symposium is going to be held as a hybrid event, on-site at IISB in Erlangen, Germany and online via Zoom platform with free access for the global audience.

More information: www.parksystems.com/FAMT2022symposium

About the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology IISB

As one of the 72 institutes and research units of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology IISB conducts contract research for industry and public authorities. Its main objective is to provide excellent research to its customers and to set technological benchmarks as one of the leading research institutions in electronic systems.

Beside its headquarters in Erlangen, Fraunhofer IISB has branches in Freiberg / Saxony. In Freiberg, the IISB is active in the Fraunhofer Technology Center High Performance Materials THM. Here, innovative semiconductor materials for microelectronics, optoelectronics, and photovoltaics are developed. The institute closely cooperates with the Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) and is a foundation member of the Energy Campus Nürnberg (EnCN).

IISB pursues cooperation with numerous national and international partners in joint projects and associations. To learn more about Fraunhofer IISB, please visit https://www.iisb.fraunhofer.de/

About Park Systems

Park Systems is the fastest growing and world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems, with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the semiconductor and data storage industries, chemistry, materials, physics and life sciences. Our mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's top 20 largest semiconductor companies and national research universities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA, Mannheim, Germany, Beijing, China, Tokyo, Japan, Singapore, and Mexico City, Mexico. To learn more about Park Systems, please visit http://www.parksystems.com

