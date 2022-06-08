Hella Cocktail Co. Secures $5 Million from Whiskey Titan Uncle Nearest's Venture Arm

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hella Cocktail Co ., a brand of botanically inspired mixers and beverages crafted to elevate cocktail culture for everyone, is proud to announce a $5 million investment from a fellow BIPOC-owned company, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey , the fastest-growing American whiskey brand in U.S. history.

Hella Cocktail Co. Celebrates Choice in Cocktail Culture with New Investment (PRNewswire)

From strategy to vision, and from ethos to growth trajectory, the partnership between these two brands truly aligns in every dimension. Standing out with its inclusive category perspective and incredible development, Hella Cocktail Co. secured this investment as part of Uncle Nearest Ventures, which seeks to uplift minority-founded, owned and led spirit companies.

Hella Cocktail Co. was the first BIPOC-founded, owned, and led American beverage brand to be available in all 50 states, and its products are currently sold or used in more than 20,000 stores, bars, hotels, and restaurants. The investment coincides with additional hallmark achievements, including the business' 10-year anniversary and the innovation of a new beverage category with its line of Bitters & Soda . This transformative partnership will propel the brand's next phase of structural growth, funding continued recruitment to Hella's all-star team, stocking warehouses with enough inventory to meet the outpacing demand, and continuing to spread the brand's message of creating a more expansive and inclusive cocktail experience.

The two brands share values and goals that go beyond just business. Both companies are rooted in the diverse backgrounds of their founders and a fundamental dedication to inclusivity. With three leaders of unique heritage, Hella Cocktail Co. inspires confidence in consumers to bring forth their most authentic selves by championing celebration for all.

"We don't see this as just an investment in Hella, but rather an investment in bringing all voices to the table and celebrating different experiences," says Jomaree Pinkard, CEO of Hella Cocktail Co, "This partnership not only enables us to bring our message to more audiences, but aligns us with a fellow minority-owned and led company that understands how integral culture is when creating a successful business. We're thrilled to continue a rapid growth trajectory, as we create premium products where neither taste nor brand values are ever compromised."

Instantly recognizing Hella's deep respect for culture and the incredible way in which this drives the brand's success, the investment from the Uncle Nearest Ventures reflects a new legacy that aims to shape a more diverse landscape for cocktailing.

"Investing in Hella Cocktail Co. was an absolute no brainer," said Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest, Inc. "Our team members were already pairing their Bitters & Soda with Uncle Nearest, so I knew their products were made with excellence. What I didn't know is the brand was founded by three men of African American, Mexican, and Jewish descent. Once I learned that, I reached into Jomaree and said, 'What do you need? It's yours.' We could not be prouder to back these three incredible leaders, who have bootstrapped this brand for a decade, never compromising on quality or messaging, and who have grown their company at such a rapid yet sustained pace that they've proven their brand is here to stay."

To learn more about Hella Cocktail Co. and their non-alcoholic beverage, bitters, and mixer options, visit Hellacocktail.co . For additional information on Uncle Nearest Ventures, visit unclenearest.com/unvf/ .

About Hella Cocktail Co.

Hella Cocktail Co. is a brand of botanically inspired mixers and beverages that offers daring tastes that elevate and expand cocktail culture for everyone. We are experi-mentors who serve "elevated choice" to these curious experience seekers. Our mission is to inspire confidence in the Hella Curious among us, so that they bring their authentic selves to the table. Because only Hella serves a curated portfolio of cocktailing options, is rooted in the pursuit of bold flavors, and values an inclusive community where all feel invited to gather around the table.

About Uncle Nearest Ventures

Uncle Nearest Ventures is the investment arm of Uncle Nearest, Inc., created to invest in minority (BIPOC and women) founded, owned, and led brands with the greatest potential to grow into long-standing legacy brands. As the most successful African American founded, owned, and led spirit brand of all time, Uncle Nearest Ventures infuses capital into companies with strong leadership, proven market traction, and a similar excellence as Uncle Nearest in product and delivery. For more information, please visit the Uncle Nearest Ventures website .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hella Cocktail Co.