Rapid Access to Temporary Housing Key to Community Recovery in Disaster

HOUMA, La., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking last week at the Texas Emergency Management Conference, Tony Robinson emphasized that advanced preparation often determines the ability of a community to recover from a natural disaster. Robinson, Region 6 Administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), cited the success of noncongregate sheltering programs after both Hurricane Ida in Lousiana and the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky. Noncongregate sheltering assures that survivors of a natural disaster have access to safe temporary housing until permanent housing is available in those communities.

Damon Donnell, a Conference exhibitor, has led major projects to provide noncongregate housing in both the Lousiana and Kentucky disasters. Donnell, Executive Vice President of Crosby Government Solutions, stated that people who have rapid access to stable temporary housing can quickly return to their normal activities.

"I've seen it happen time and again. People sometimes live in their cars or with family members for weeks or months after a major disaster. Once they settle into a more permanent situation, they quickly begin to reconstruct their lives," Donnell said.

Crosby Government Solutions is a recognized provider of disaster response and management services. Crosby has a nationwide reach; most recently they have worked with agencies providing disaster recovery services for Hurricane Ida in Louisiana—primarily in LaFourche and Terrebone Parishes--and the catastrophic tornado in Kentucky. Crosby also offers a range of field services in the areas of energy, environmental, infrastructure, program management, security, and UAV services. For more information visit Crosby's website at crosbygov.com.

