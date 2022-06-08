SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - SPRO

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spero Therapeutics, Inc. ("Spero" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPRO) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-03125, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Spero securities between October 28, 2021 and May 2, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Spero securities during the Class Period, you have until July 25, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Spero, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The Company's product candidates include Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults.

On October 28, 2021, Spero announced that it had submitted a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Tebipenem HBr for the Treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections including Pyelonephritis (the "Tebipenem HBr NDA").

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data submitted in support of the Tebipenem HBr NDA were insufficient to obtain FDA approval; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the Tebipenem HBr NDA in its current form; (iii) the foregoing would necessitate a significant workforce reduction and restructuring of Spero's operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 31, 2022, Spero issued a press release announcing the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. In the press release, Spero disclosed that "[t]he U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified Spero that, as part of its ongoing review of Spero's New Drug Application (NDA) for tebipenem HBr, it has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time."

On this news, Spero's stock price fell $1.59 per share, or 18.27%, to close at $7.11 per share on April 1, 2022.

Then on May 3, 2022, Spero issued a press release announcing "that it will immediately defer current commercialization activities for tebipenem HBr based on feedback from a recent Late Cycle Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding Spero's New Drug Application (NDA) for tebipenem HBr[,]" and that, "[a]lthough the review is still ongoing and the FDA has not yet made any final determination regarding approvability, the discussion suggested that the data package may be insufficient to support approval during this review cycle." Specifically, the FDA advised the Company, in relevant part, that the FDA's separate analysis of the relevant study population had "reduce[d] the number of evaluable patients in the primary analysis population compared with those resulting from the trial's pre-specified micro-ITT population as outlined in the statistical analysis plan and [a]s a result, the FDA considers that the pre-specified non-inferiority margin of -12.5% was not met." Further, the press release advised that, "[i]n connection with this development, Spero announced that it is undertaking a reduction in its workforce by approximately 75% and a restructuring of its operations to reduce operating costs and reallocate resources."

On this news, Spero's stock price fell $3.24 per share, or 63.65%, to close at $1.85 per share on May 3, 2022.

