O'FOOD LAUNCHES COMPANY'S FIRST FROZEN FOOD ITEM

The frozen Mandu products will be sampled for the first time to the public at the upcoming Specialty Food Association's Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City, N.Y.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang America, Incorporation's global brand, O'Food, is a provider of traditional condiments to ready-to-serve meals, will be exhibiting at the Speciality Food Association's annual Summer Fancy Food Show. The company will be launching their first frozen food offering, Mandu, at the event which takes place June 12 through June 14 at Javits Center in New York City.

Mandu are classic Korean dumplings that are steamed, boiled or pan-fried. The Mandu products are made with thin wrappers and filled with traditional Korean ingredients. O'Food is releasing two different types, Kimchi and Plant-Based Mandu. The Kimchi Mandu starts with the global leading kimchi from sister brand Jongga. Combined with a perfect blend of spicy heat, sweet and savory meat, and assorted vegetables, the Kimchi Mandu will satisfy any meat-lovers appetite. Try the meatless Plant-Based Mandu available in Gochujang, sweet and spicy fermented condiment popular in Korean cooking or opt for the savory flavors of K-BBQ.

"In recent years, consumers are increasingly seeking food adventures, particularly ethnic foods that have for years received less recognition in the US, such as Korean foods; Gochujang, Kimchi, and others. Mandu are these fantastic Korean style dumplings and now is a great time to bring them to market with these same authentic flavors" said Brian Tompkins, Vice President of Sales.

Packed with Korean-inspired flavors, these dumpling provide an answer to a void in the freezer aisle - hearty, satisfying meals that consumers can feel good about enjoying. O'Food dumplings offer 10 or more grams of protein, delivering meals bursting with flavor.

Korean-inspired ready meals continue to make a culinary impact on consumers. People are making an active choice to discover new flavors and incorporate more plant-based meals into their diets, while occasionally eating meat. Mandu products are available across the country in select stores including Associated Supermarkets, Jungle Jims and many more. They are the perfect option for consumers looking for convenient and meat-free options from a brand they know and trust.

Visit O'Food's booth on the third floor at #1958 to sample the Kimchi Mandu and Plant-Based Mandu. In addition, O'Food will have two promininate O'Food chefs on hand to create Kimchi-style grilled cheese and Vegan Kimchi Canape. For more information, visit the O'Food website at www.ofoodusa.com.

About O'Food

O'Food is the global brand of Korea's leading food brand, Chung Jung One. Since 1956, Chung Jung One | O'Food's Korean pantry staples including Korean chili pepper paste, Gochujang, and Doenjang, fermented soybean paste, are still produced in the province of Sunchang, widely renowned for its quality peppers, ideal climate, and reputation as the historical "Village of Gochujang. Located globally throughout China, Japan, Russia, Europe, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand, and the Philippines, O'Food is now spreading the love of Korean food across the United States from its headquarters in California and New Jersey.

About Daesang America, Inc.

Founded in 1956, Daesang Group has grown to one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products for everyday consumers. Headquartered in South Korea, the company boasts sales and manufacturing subsidiaries—from the East in Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, to the West in the United States—exceeding $2.6 billion in sales revenue. Daesang's American branch now includes three leading brands of specialized products—O'Food, Jongga and Chung Jung One—available on shelves nationally, as well as online at Amazon. Look for Daesang to continue to expand on these efforts as well as to bring new products from Korea and beyond. For more information, visit the website and check out recipes, photos, and more on their Instagram, LinkedIn.

