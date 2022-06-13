Gale and the Committee on LQBT History Announce Fellowships to Support Emerging LGBTQ+ Research

Projects Utilize Gale's Archives of Sexuality and Gender and Gale Digital Scholar Lab to Uncover Historically Underrepresented and Marginalized LGBTQ+ Voices

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Queer History Conference - Pride Month provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made for justice, inclusion and equality within the community, and to reaffirm the continued work to promote LGBTQ+ rights worldwide. To further support these efforts, Gale, part of Cengage Group, and the Committee on LGBT History (CLGBTH) in conjunction with the Queer History Conference 2022, announce the sponsorship of five non-residential fellowships known as the Gale-CLGBTH Non-Residential Fellowships. Funded by Gale, each fellow receives $2,500 and access to Gale's award-winning Archives of Sexuality and Gender and Gale Digital Scholar Lab. The program's goal is to encourage emerging research in LGBTQ+ studies by allowing scholars to contribute additional insights through digital humanities methodologies.

The program encourages emerging research in LGBTQ+ studies.

Gale and CLGBTH would like to congratulate the following candidates awarded the fellowships for the 2022 academic year, as well as highlight the projects they will be pursuing:

Elio Colavito , Ph.D. researcher, University of Toronto , Canada

Jacob Bloomfield , honorary research fellow, University of Konstanz, Germany

Jen Jack Gieseking, associate professor of geography, University of Kentucky , U.S.

Justin Salgado , graduate student, The Ohio State University , U.S.

Trevor Ladner , graduate and teacher, Harvard Graduate School of Education , Ednovate Charter Schools, U.S.

"As part of Gale's ongoing commitment to DEI initiatives, we're pleased to support the LGBTQ+ research community with these fellowships, and help them expand the possibilities of their research," said Seth Cayley, vice president of global academic product at Gale. "By providing these fellows with funding, access to our digital archives and Gale Digital Scholar Lab, we hope it enables them to progress their research projects and foster greater knowledge, awareness, and understanding of LGBTQ+ lives and communities."

The Archives of Sexuality and Gender series gives researchers instant access to more than 5 million pages of digitized primary sources to help them enhance their research projects and uncover new research pathways. By exploring the series with text- and data-mining tools in Gale Digital Scholar Lab, the fellows will be able to open their research to digital humanities methods, providing a new lens with which to explore historically underrepresented, marginalized and hidden voices.

"This year's fellows, now with access to Gale's fabulous resources, are sure to cultivate exciting new research related to the study of LGBTQ past," said Professor Eric Gonzaba, co-chair of the Committee on LGBT History. "Their projects will help us all better understand the nuances and complexities of LGBTQ life. We are so grateful to Gale for their support of the CLGBTH for many years and we thank them for their commitment to scholars of LGBT history."

Scholars must complete the fellowships by Dec. 31, 2022. Each fellowship will support the equivalent of one month's full-time work (160 hours). Awardees may dedicate four consecutive weeks of their total working hours to the fellowship project, or they may spread their work out over a more extended period. In addition, within one month of the conclusion of their fellowship, each awardee will submit a case study that highlights the research or pedagogical value of their project. CLGBTH will host a panel at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Historical Association, January 5–8, 2023 in Philadelphia, where the Gale-CLGBTH fellows will discuss their research projects.

Gale is hosting a panel session at the 2022 Queer History Conference titled Marginalized Voices and Hidden Histories: Preserving and Unlocking the Past with Gale's Archives of Sexuality & Gender and Beyond on Tuesday, June 14 at San Francisco State University in Burk Hall 256.

For more information on Gale-CLGBTH Non-Residential Fellowships, visit its webpage.

