hoopla digital Adds Hellosaurus App Access to hoopla BingePass Offering

Interactive children's educational content introduced on hoopla BingePass, the latest innovation from hoopla

HOLLAND, Ohio, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hoopla digital, the category-creating digital service for public libraries, has launched a new hoopla BingePass in partnership with Hellosaurus, the premier interactive video app for children.

hoopla BingePass adds access to Hellosaurus, the premier app for interactive kids’ content, featuring uniquely interactive stories that build confident, curious and creative kids. (PRNewswire)

With the Hellosaurus BingePass on hoopla, public library patrons can access the entire Hellosaurus app for seven days, using only one hoopla Instant borrow. As Hellosaurus is available exclusively via Android and iOS apps, patrons using hoopla will be prompted to download the app upon borrowing the Hellosaurus BingePass, and then immediately gain access to the more than 100 interactive stories available on Hellosaurus.

"Technology plays a large role in the day-to-day lives of everyone today, including children. It's important they have access to great content that educates as well as entertains," says Jeff Jankowski, founder of hoopla digital. "We're excited to bring Hellosaurus to public libraries to help deliver in-demand content that will inspire the next generation."

Hellosaurus is the premier app for interactive kids' content, featuring uniquely interactive stories that build confident, curious and creative kids. The app is designed by early childhood experts and geared specifically for kids two-to-eight years old to experience independent play that builds skills to prepare them for their futures.

The app puts the child's participation at the center of the story, creating an entirely new way for children to engage with content as active participants. It features content customized for the platform from award-winning creators, makers and musicians like The Wiggles, Mother Goose Club, and Love, Diana, and activates the device's technology to actually put kids in their favorite shows and transform the way they learn through stories.

"Hellosaurus proudly transforms screen time for kids into an active learning experience that puts their own input directly into the story itself. The Hellosaurus app fosters curiosity and creativity skills that will serve kids throughout their entire lives," said James Ruben, Founder, CEO at Hellosaurus. "This type of learning is critical today, and we're thrilled to partner with hoopla digital to bring a new form of engagement to public libraries."

The partnership marks the first introduction of children's content for hoopla's latest innovation, BingePass. hoopla BingePass is a unique type of hoopla Instant borrow that provides patrons of participating public libraries with unlimited access to popular streaming collections. hoopla digital plans to launch additional BingePasses, including more children's content, throughout 2022 and beyond.

hoopla digital offers 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than one million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, and television episodes, with a valid library card from a participating public library. Librarians interested in offering hoopla digital to patrons should contact 800-875-2785 (US), 866-698-2231 (Canada), or (02) 4732-3480 (Australia and New Zealand).

To access content on hoopla digital, cardholders of participating Libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is in more than 8,500 public Libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

About hoopla digital

hoopla is a category-creating service that partners with public Libraries across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics. With hoopla Digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream, and download dynamic content with a valid Library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public Libraries for over 30 years.

About Hellosaurus

Based in New York, Hellosaurus helps children learn through engagement with their favorite creators – like Laurie Berkner and The Wiggles – on the screen. Founded by HQ Trivia's former Head of Product and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, James Ruben, Hellosaurus makes interaction a critical part of the story through its proprietary technology which combines traditional gaming engineering with streaming video. The content comes to life, taking children from passive observers to active participants. Hellosaurus is backed by top investors including General Catalyst, Y Combinator, GSV Ventures and the founders of companies like YouTube, Vimeo, Warby Parker, Allbirds, Harrys, Skillshare, and more. Hellosaurus has been nominated the 2020 Mobile App Of The Year by Product Hunt, honored as a "World Changing Idea 2021" by Fast Company, featured as an "App You Need" by Apple, won the 2021 Kidscreen Award for "Best Original App/Web Series" and was named the top startup in the YC S20 batch by TechCrunch. For more information, please visit https://hellosaurus.com/

hoopla digital is a category-creating mobile and online streaming service that partners with public libraries to provide access to thousands of Movies, TV Shows, Music, eBooks, Audiobooks and Comics. (PRNewsfoto/hoopla digital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE hoopla digital