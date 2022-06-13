Spade & Sparrows enlists Don Sebastiani & Sons as producer and North American sales representatives

This partnership will significantly increase Spade & Sparrows' production capabilities and points of distribution throughout North America.

NAPA, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Celebrated wine brand Spade & Sparrows and major US wine producer Don Sebastiani & Sons announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership where Don Sebastiani & Sons will act as producer and North American sales representative for the brand. After seeing remarkable retail success in Canada and the direct-to-consumer channel in the US, the purpose of this partnership is to ensure that this highly sought-after wine brand is broadly available throughout North American retail.

"We are thrilled to be working with Don Sebastiani & Sons, who are strongly rooted in the US wine industry and have been innovating in expressive winemaking for over 100 years," said Kaitlyn Bristowe, CEO & Co-Founder of Spade & Sparrows. "This partnership marks an important next step for our brand as supporters have been asking for this wine to be available in US retail since we launched in 2019. I'm excited to finally make our wines more readily available in the US and am confident we can surpass the amazing success we've seen in Canada and online."

"The team at Don Sebastiani & Sons is excited to bring Spade & Sparrows to the United States marketplace. Kaitlyn has a true passion for wine and its role in bringing people together, which fits perfectly with one of our key company values – to create meaningful products that enhance life's special moments and celebrations with family and friends," said Andrew Meyer, Global Vice President of Sales. "We look forward to representing Spade & Sparrows and working with their talented team to provide US consumers with the wine brand that they're already looking for."

About Spade & Sparrows

Spade & Sparrows Wine Ltd. was co-founded by Kaitlyn Bristowe, a former contestant and host of ABC's the Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars champion, influencer and host of the award-winning wine-centric podcast Off the Vine. Spade & Sparrows' unique brand proposition (great wine, without the rules) speaks to female millennial wine lovers and declares that wine should never be snobby or exclusive, it's simply meant to be enjoyed, whatever the occasion. By speaking directly to female millennials and relating to their everyday experience, Spade & Sparrows has created a powerful and highly engaged community of women who stand for inclusivity, female empowerment and celebrating the full (bodied) female experience. As a result, Spade & Sparrows has become one of the most followed wine brands on social media.

Spade & Sparrows considers itself a disruptive wine brand that utilizes non-traditional marketing initiatives such as live podcast events, bottle signings, celebrity-led virtual events, and viral trends to create unparalleled brand awareness. Spade & Sparrows leverages Bristowe's 2M+ Instagram followers, 6.8M TikTok likes and over 100M podcast downloads to speak directly to wine-loving, female millennials.

"Within the first weeks of launch, Spade & Sparrows became the best and fastest selling brand in our 2021 summer seasonal program" – Liquor Control Board of Ontario (the largest buyer of premium wine in the world).

For more information, visit www.spadeandsparrows.com and Instagram, @spadeandsparrows.

About Don Sebastiani & Sons

Rooted in tradition, driven by innovation, and headquartered in the Napa Valley, Don Sebastiani & Sons makes and markets a robust portfolio of adult beverages, including the leading premium ready-to-drink margarita in the United States, Flybird, imported from Jalisco, Mexico and made with 100% Blue Weber Agave wine. Donny Sebastiani is fourth-generation proprietor of this family-owned and run business.

For more information, visit www.donsebastianiandsons.com.

