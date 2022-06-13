St. Kitts Tourism Authority Partners with Palm Star Travel for Music Festival Flights in June with 'Buy 2 Get One Free' Travel Deal

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Kitts Tourism Authority announced special rates on getaways from Miami to St. Kitts for the 25th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival, scheduled for 23-25 June. Through a partnership with Palm Star Travel, who will operate a charter flight from Miami International Airport, passengers can purchase two economy seat tickets and get a third free. This promotion is available for a limited time, in celebration of the long-awaited music festival that is back after a two year hiatus.

Palm Star Travel will operate the charter on the following dates during the week of Music Festival. This is a Palm Star Travel US DOT Part 380 public charter (PC# 22-068) operated by World Atlantic Airlines.

Economy seats are $999 inclusive of taxes. Premium seats on the charter are not eligible for the promotion.

"We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with an exemplary partner such as Palm Star Travel to enable travellers to attend this exciting music festival that is back after a two-year hiatus," said Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. "The St. Kitts Tourism Authority continues to work tirelessly to ensure that St. Kitts remains a top Caribbean destination for visitors while bringing back events including the festival to increase tourism and showcase our beautiful Kittitian culture."

For more information on Palm Star Travel, visit https://palmstartravel.com/ . For flight reservations, please contact Cynthia directly at cynthia@palmstartravel.com or 972.663.9157 ext. #1.

Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority ( www.stkittstourism.kn ) website for updates and information.

Where the Atlantic meets the Caribbean, you will find the captivating island of St. Kitts, an exciting oasis that beguiles the senses. known as the gateway to the Caribbean, St. Kitts invites you to Awake Your Sense of Wander and journey the island of a thousand treasures. Wander the secluded beaches and rainforests that stretch for miles. Hear the pulsating sounds of nature as you explore via ziplines, speed boats, and jeep safaris. Take a leisurely ride on the Caribbean's only authentic scenic passenger train, hike the rim of a dormant volcano, dive into an ancient shipwreck. Embrace the scents of a sizzling beach barbecue, and taste culinary delights fresh from the sea. Indulge your wanderlust in attractions such as the UNESCO recognized Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park. Ignite your style with Caribbean flair and artistry as you feel the fabrics of Caribelle Batik. The serene beauty of the tropical island allows your mind and spirit to wander. Let the sun warm your soul and the island to tempt your thirst for exploration. For more information about St. Kitts, visit www.stkittstourism.kn

