Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) Following Announced Agreement to Sell the Company at $12.85 Per Share and Encourages MN Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

(PRNewsfoto/Kaskela Law LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Kaskela Law LLC)(PRNewswire)

On April 1, 2022, Manning & Napier announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Callodine Group, LLC ("Callodine") at a price of $12.85 per share.  Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Manning & Napier's stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine: (i) whether the transaction as structured is fair to Manning & Napier shareholders; (ii) whether MN shareholders will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares; and (iii) whether Manning & Napier's directors have breached their fiduciary duties to the company's stockholders in agreeing to sell the company to Callodine.

Manning & Napier shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/manning-napier-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

