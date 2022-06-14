Katten Expands Sponsorship Program for Diverse Attorneys

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the Kattalyst sponsorship program it launched last year as a six-month pilot to assist with the growth and development of its people, beginning with diverse attorneys, has been expanded and is now a yearlong professional development curriculum.

The program, administered in partnership with Mountaintop Consulting and Bunnell Idea Group, pairs senior associates and income partners as protégés with firm leaders and senior-level partners as sponsors. The more experienced attorneys use their insights and business relationships to open more doors to opportunities for those they sponsor. The goal is to improve the diversity of Katten's leadership ranks by offering training and coaching options that can enhance leadership and business development skills.

"Katten is fully invested in providing opportunities that help all of our attorneys excel, especially those who have had to overcome additional challenges in their lives and careers not seen by many of us," said Katten Chairman Roger P. Furey. "The Kattalyst sponsorship program is comprehensive in its support. Among other things, it empowers our diverse attorneys to build stronger business and career connections, preparing them (and Katten) for greater success."

Throughout the year, associates involved in Kattalyst create and work on business plans, receive one-on-one coaching sessions, practice mindfulness to increase their resilience, and learn about law firm economics and how to receive and solicit feedback, among a variety of other activities. Partners, who participate as protégés, gain a deeper understanding of billing credit, learn more strategies to grow their business portfolios, and learn how to deliver effective feedback, foster new relationships and strengthen existing relationships.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

For more information, visit katten.com . To learn more about Mountaintop Consulting, visit mtopconsulting.com. For more information on the Bunnell Idea Group, visit bunnellideagroup.com.

