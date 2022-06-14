MUSEUM OF BROADWAY ANNOUNCES OPENING DATE OF NOVEMBER 15, 2022; TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

The Museum of Broadway Also Releases Teaser Video and

Announces Charity Partnership With Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, tickets for the Museum of Broadway go on sale exclusively through Audience Rewards , with tickets going on sale to the public on June 21st at 10am EST. Fans who have signed up through the Museum of Broadway's website will have early access to purchase their tickets on June 17th. These timed tickets start at $39, and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The Museum of Broadway (PRNewswire)

Tickets can be purchased starting June 21st at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets .

The Museum also released the following video, giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect to see when the Museum opens this fall: https://vimeo.com/719984238/cf41d3cbde

Co-founders Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti tease that The Museum of Broadway will include exhibits and immersive experiences featuring The Ziegfeld Follies, Oklahoma!, The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin', and Rent, among many more yet to be announced. Overall, the Museum will highlight more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s-present.

High resolution renderings of the Museum featured in the video can be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fit2e1u0c38b0zu/AABUsEvnF9pZ6xqtOlv6ja7Ja?dl=0

In addition to artists previously announced in May, the Museum will also feature work from Emmy Award winning illustrator I. Javier Ameijeiras (Rent Live!), neon artist Dani B, Tony Award nominated dancer Robert Fairchild (An American in Paris, former NYCB principal), Drama Desk Award winning scenic designer David Korins (Hamilton, Beetlejuice), choreographer Julio Monge (West Side Story), and dancer Tanairi Vazquez (West Side Story, Hamilton). A full list of the artists featured in the Museum can be found here: https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/artists .

As previously announced, the team of expert curators for The Museum of Broadway is headed by Ben West (Resident Historian and Curator, Timeline & Special Exhibits) and also includes Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Curator, Historical Buildings), John Kenrick (Curator, Game Changer History), Faye Armon-Troncoso (Set Decorator & Props Supervisor, Making of a Broadway Show), Lisa Zinni (Costume & Props Curator), and Michael McDonald (Historical Assets Manager).

The Museum of Broadway is founded in collaboration with Playbill, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, Goodspeed Musicals, Creative Goods, and Concord Theatricals.

For more information on The Museum of Broadway please visit: https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com and follow @museumofbroadway on all social channels.

About The Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway is founded by entrepreneur and 2-time Tony Award-winning producer, Julie Boardman, and founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti. Elie Landau serves as the Museum's general manager. Currently under construction, the Museum is slated to open November 15, 2022 at 145 West 45th Street.

The Museum of Broadway is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who make them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!

Guests will travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase – and show off – dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests will learn more about the pivotal shows or "game changers" that transformed the landscape of Broadway - the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow.

The Museum will also celebrate the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with a special exhibit, "The Making of a Broadway Show," which will honor the community of brilliantly talented professionals – both onstage and off – who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

Oklahoma Exhibit - Art by Ann Marie Coolick (PRNewswire)

