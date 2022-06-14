Storyblocks Launches Maker for Teams to Empower Businesses to Create Video at Speed and Scale

The suite of tools will provide intuitive video creation solutions to help organizations democratize the creative process and achieve strategic goals

ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblocks , the first and largest subscription-based platform providing unlimited stock content and rapid video creation tools, today debuted Maker for Teams, a unique and easy-to-use suite of video creation and editing tools that enable businesses to keep up with the massive demand for video.

Video consumption has skyrocketed in recent years making video creation skills essential for companies to keep audiences engaged. Storyblocks' Maker for Teams allows anyone within an organization to be a subject matter expert and create eye-catching videos without mastering the time-consuming complexity of existing video editing software - all while tapping into Storyblocks' vast library of diverse and representative media.

"In our continued efforts to help businesses drive results through video creation, we're thrilled to be introducing Maker for Teams," said TJ Leonard, CEO, Storyblocks. "Content trends are moving at lightspeed today, but the traditional creative process is broken, often making video creation a bottleneck for bringing creative assets to market and preventing businesses from realizing the full ROI of their campaigns. We've launched Maker for Teams to help teams quickly and easily create on-brand content, while simultaneously arming team members with the tools they need to compete and scale at speed."

Maker for Teams features include an easy-to-use suite of video editing tools. (PRNewswire)

Maker for Teams' unlimited model and all-in-one platform gives businesses exclusive features including the ability to create custom templates and ensure brand consistency across teams, speeding up creation for all users regardless of skill levels, helping democratize the video creation process and aiding in the production of more diverse storytelling content. The offering also allows for easy collaboration, as team members can share videos, asset folders and approved content with other colleagues in their organization.

The specific Maker for Teams product will act as a feature set on Storyblocks' Maker platform, which integrates Storyblocks' royalty-free library of over 1.75 million professional-quality stock footage clips, templates, music tracks and photos with an easy-to-use editor that guides users through the creation process from start to finish, regardless of their creative or technical experience.

Maker for Teams integrates Storyblocks' royalty-free library of over 1.75 million professional quality assets. (PRNewswire)

"We're seeing daily shifts in what content audiences are responding to, especially through channels such as social media, education and training platforms and internal communications," said Jordan Chasnoff, CRO, Storyblocks. "These rapid changes were the catalyst for Maker for Teams, built to help our customers scale their content creation efforts more quickly while empowering diverse voices throughout their organizations."

Maker for Teams is available exclusively for Storyblocks users on a business plan.

About Storyblocks:

Storyblocks is a rapid video creation platform that allows individuals and businesses to produce better videos by enabling effortless workflows and creation without boundaries. Storyblocks is a complete content solution for creators and businesses alike, providing an unlimited library of high-quality royalty-free video, audio and images through cost-effective subscription plans.

Built on the belief that all stories deserve a chance to be told, Storyblocks' video, audio and image content prioritizes sourcing diverse people footage in order to represent all identities. With unlimited downloads and worry-free licensing, individuals can build and iterate endlessly with full confidence to meet business goals.

Storyblocks is headquartered in Arlington, VA. To find out more about how Storyblocks is changing the future of content creation, go to www.storyblocks.com and follow Storyblocks on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , and Instagram .

Storyblocks Logo (PRNewsfoto/Storyblocks) (PRNewswire)

