Virginia Green Donates over $30,000 to local shelters

RICHMOND, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green partners with SPCAs and local animal shelters across Virginia for their yearly 'Buster's Buddies' campaign. In the past six years, Virginia Green has raised and donated over $20,000 to the following organizations: Richmond SPCA, Fredericksburg SPCA, Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, Heritage Humane Society, and Friends of Homeless Animals (FOHA).

This year, Buster's Buddies extended their partnership with these organizations for an adoption drive – "Find Me A Lawn". Virginia Green believes all pets should be safe, healthy, and well cared for. Each week for the month of May, Virginia Green featured 6 animals on their website and social channels from area shelters who were looking for a lawn—and a forever home—they'd love. And for every animal adopted through May 31st, Virginia Green donated $50 to area shelters.

At the end of this campaign, over 500 animals were adopted into their forever home and lawn – and $10,500 was donated to the sheltering partners.

"We want to give back by working closely with all the SPCAs and Humane Societies. Every time one of Buster's furry friends is adopted, we donate to the shelter. Our associates love to contribute to the community, and since so many are pet lovers, we know this is a great way to provide support." said Gil Grattan, President of Virginia Green.

Jennifer Lafountain, from the Heritage Humane Society, expressed her appreciation by saying, "Thank you for letting us be a part of the Find Me A Lawn campaign! We had seven pets adopted from the campaign. It really helped spread the word about some of our adoptable pets."

Tabitha Treloar, at the Richmond SPCA, also extended her gratitude by stating, "It is only by adopting pets in our care to lasting homes that we make space to help the next pet in need, and Virginia Green provided wonderful, lifesaving support for that effort."

About Virginia Green

Virginia Green is a locally owned and operated company providing comprehensive commercial and residential lawn care services in the Richmond, Williamsburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, and Northern Virginia areas. Virginia Green opened for business in 2004 and has grown rapidly to employ over 300 associates, including an in-house agronomy team and dedicated customer service representatives focused on delivering 100% client satisfaction. Virginia Green was ranked as #1 in "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" in a Richmond Times-Dispatch poll three times.

