Community Brands Creates Change Program Awards GiveSmart Fundraising Software to Milwaukee and Harrisburg (Pa.) Organizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart by Community Brands employees awarded two organizations addressing pressing social issues with one year of fundraising technology and service at no cost as part of its Community Brands Creates Change program. Employees participated in a three-month process culminating with the selection of Fit Club MKE (Milwaukee, Wis.) and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Harrisburg Chapter (Harrisburg, Pa.) as this year's recipients.

Both Fit Club MKE and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Harrisburg Chapter will receive a GiveSmart champion bundle that includes unlimited fundraising campaigns and access to all events and auctions features. Each organization also receives continuous product updates, personalized training, a dedicated customer success manager, and access to an expansive network of non-profit leaders in the GiveSmart Community.

"GiveSmart customers have raised over $5.3 billion through our fundraising platform and Community Brands employees are proud to partner in aiding such a wide variety of missions," said Steve Greanias, GiveSmart General Manager. "Fit Club MKE and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Harrisburg Chapter exemplify GiveSmart's commitment to the greater good. We are pleased to recognize the work of these organizations and the roles they play in supporting growth of their online and event-based fundraising initiatives."

Fit Club MKE inspires Milwaukee's youth to become the leaders of tomorrow through fitness, financial wellness, and culturally responsive academic programming. Through introducing baseball, with plans to add golf and soccer in the future, to underexposed communities at an early age, participating youth are empowered to succeed emotionally and academically. Fit Club MKE increases representation in these sports while focusing its values on fitness, integrity, collaboration, learning, unity, and bravery.

"Thanks to GiveSmart software, Fit Club MKE will have a more professional approach to appeal to our donors in 2022," said Fit Club MKE founder and executive director Marcellus Dawson. "We are excited to launch our first online fundraising campaign and auction to promote our B-Three (Books, Baseball, and BBQ) event. Proceeds will go toward the youth in our organization and for future events like baseball and golf skills, wellness camps, and providing necessary baseball equipment and books to our underserved youth, along with other program needs."

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Harrisburg Chapter advocates on behalf of Black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity in the areas of health, education, and economic development in Pennsylvania's capital city. Through advocacy, its membership of professional women work as change agents to influence policy and make a difference on critical issues impacting the present and future. The NCBW Inc. Harrisburg Chapter has served over 15,000 women and girls through its programs and engagements and represent a group of women with a shared goal to advocate, empower, and enhance the lives of women with the vision of seeing Black women and girls living in a world where socio-economic inequity does not exist. The National Coalition of 100 Black Women is committed to being a united voice for more than 20 million Black women in the United States.

"GiveSmart fundraising software will be instrumental in breathing new life into our hybrid fundraising efforts by providing innovative ways to increase donations, streamline processes, and build valuable and strong relationships with supporters and donors," said National Coalition of 100 Black Women Harrisburg Chapter President Tiffany Brown. "We are extremely excited to use GiveSmart this year for total event management of our fourth annual fundraiser, A Tribute to Trailblazers Awards Gala. Any ability to maximize donations allows NCBW Inc. Harrisburg Chapter to continue speaking up and standing up for our community of Black women and girls by providing programs and support."

