The Cure Company Opens Its First Flagship Dispensary On Crenshaw In Inglewood

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Los Angeles cannabis brand, THE CURE COMPANY , or The Cure Co, is pleased to announce the grand opening and launch of its flagship dispensary retail store in Inglewood, California on June 15, 2022. The historic debut of this 3,496 sq ft dispensary will feature The Cure Company's award-winning portfolio including the likes of Marathon OG, CureLato, Fritz, 5G Smalls, and Minis.

The Cure Company Crenshaw cannabis dispensary In Los Angeles. (PRNewswire)

The Cure Company will offer a brand new exclusive drop: The Cure Co - Ice Cream Cake 3.5g Flower. Customers can also shop and purchase many of California's best and most popular cannabis brands including Alien Labs, Connected, STIIIZY, Jeeter, Wyld, PLUGplay, Smokiez, and Buddies Brand.

The Cure Co is celebrating the grand opening of their flagship Inglewood dispensary with a soft opening on Wednesday, June 15th. There will be on-site celebrations at the new retail location on June 24th, June 25th, and June 26th. The soft open ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday will feature celebrity guest appearances, meet and greets, food trucks, custom merchandise, and a curated cannabis menu. Brand activations will be held throughout the day until the evening and all throughout the grand opening week.

Located at 7872 Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90043, The Cure Co Crenshaw location in Inglewood is open Monday through Saturday from 9 AM - 9 PM and Sunday 10 AM - 8 PM.

About The Cure Co:

THE CURE COMPANY , founded in 2006, represents the heart of Los Angeles cannabis culture. They've been given the nod of approval by the likes of Snoop Dogg and worked closely with celebrities such as Nipsey Hussle and Ghostface Killah. Featuring a unique two-story seed-to-sale cannabis facility, The Cure Company anchors its headquarters in the Arts District of Downtown LA near Boyle Heights. They now employ over 800 people and operate six retail locations across the state of California.

Contact Information:

Joey Brabo

PR/Marketing @ The Cure Company & Respect My Region

Email: Joey@RespectMyRegion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cure Company