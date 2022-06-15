INSTACART LAUNCHES INSTACART+, A NEW AND IMPROVED SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE WITH FREE DELIVERY OPTIONS, REDUCED SERVICE FEES, SAVINGS ON EVERY ORDER, AND FAMILY SHOPPING FEATURES

Today's launch includes new shared Family Accounts, Family Carts, and exclusive Chase cardmember perks

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced the debut of Instacart+, a refreshed take on its value-driven subscription service, previously called Instacart Express. In addition to a suite of brand new family shopping features, the launch of Instacart+ gives households free delivery on orders over $35, 5% credit back on all eligible Pickup orders, reduced service fees, and even the ability to share their subscription, making it the most cost-effective way for households to buy food and everyday essentials with Instacart.

Instacart+ (PRNewswire)

Instacart subscribers are among the company's most engaged customers, driving superior lifetime value through increased orders, higher GTV per customer and habitual ordering than standard customers – as well as ordering from a greater diversity of retailers on the platform. On average in 2021, Instacart subscribers spent nearly two times more each month compared to non-subscribers. For $9.99 per month or $99 per year, a membership can pay for itself in just a few orders per month. Instacart+ can help households save money on every order, save valuable hours they would have spent grocery shopping and reclaim time for what matters most – spending time enjoying food together.

Over the next week, Instacart will start rolling out additional first-of-their-kind features that make family grocery shopping easier, more collaborative, and more inspirational than ever before – and for the first time ever, Instacart+ subscribers can even share their account and shop together.

Family Accounts: Family Accounts create a new way to share all of the benefits of Instacart+ with another person for free. Families come in all shapes and sizes. Instacart+ caters to all different kinds of households, whether they're parents with teenagers who want a say in the weekly shopping, two young professional roommates, or a multi-generational family living together under one roof.

Family Carts: Households can collaborate in the cart-building process and shop together, adding their own items to a shared cart and making a task like weekly meal planning less mundane and more fun.

Exclusive benefits for Chase cardmembers: To celebrate the unveiling of Instacart+, Instacart is also expanding its partnership with Chase to provide new ways for customers to save. Beginning today, Chase cardmembers will be eligible to unlock free Instacart+ memberships, with Sapphire Reserve cardmembers able to receive one year free, Sapphire Preferred cardmembers six months free, and Freedom and Slate cardmembers three months free. To learn more and activate, visit www.instacart.com/chase . : To celebrate the unveiling of Instacart+, Instacart is also expanding its partnership with Chase to provide new ways for customers to save. Beginning today, Chase cardmembers will be eligible to unlock free Instacart+ memberships, with Sapphire Reserve cardmembers able to receive one year free, Sapphire Preferred cardmembers six months free, and Freedom and Slate cardmembers three months free. To learn more and activate, visit

On top of these new offerings, Instacart+ subscribers will continue to receive benefits like free delivery on orders over $35, reduced service fees on every order, 5% credit back on all eligible Pickup orders, and extra perks from top brands, like mileage bonuses from Delta with every dollar spent.*

"With today's launch, we're making Instacart+ the most cost-effective way for families to buy groceries and essentials with Instacart, delivered in as fast as 30 minutes," said Daniel Danker, Head of Product at Instacart. "In addition to free delivery on orders over $35, credit back on Pickup and reduced service fees, subscribers can now share Instacart+ with another person for free, and shop together to make ordering truly effortless."

Instacart+ offers not only the best way to shop for groceries online, but a way to shop for other household needs, from ready-to-eat meals to pet food, to prescriptions and electronics . To learn more and sign up for Instacart+, please visit instacart.com/plus .

*Mileage bonus excludes taxes, tips, and fees. Instacart+ complimentary trials are not available to current Instacart+ members and will automatically renew into a paid membership at the end of the trial period. Family Account feature subject to availability. Extra perks subject to change. Additional terms apply .

