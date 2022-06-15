Keystone, Monarch Join Arkadios Capital

Former Wirehouse Advisory Groups Go Independent, Move $525MM to Hybrid B/D

ATLANTA, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two fast-growing, successful wealth management firms overseeing a combined $525MM in assets have moved to hybrid independent broker/dealer Arkadios Capital.

Led by Marlene Dattilo and Mark Wilson, Keystone Capital has grown to more than $325MM in affiliated assets over the last eight years by delivering a highly personalized approach to each client and tailoring portfolios to each client's needs.

"As our business has grown, our clients' needs have expanded," said Dattilo. "In Arkadios Capital, we found a partner focused first and foremost on personalized service that offered a team of experts and a broad menu of investment solutions. The team exceeded our expectations during our due diligence process."

Monarch Capital Advisors represents approximately 150 high-net-worth households. Robert Warnock and Teddy Roberts founded the Atlanta, Ga.-based firm with three advisors advising on more than $200MM in assets.

"We got to know the Arkadios team very well during our due diligence and built a strong rapport and trust with their independent platform," said Warnock. "They helped us navigate the different steps and needs of establishing our independent firm from technology and office space to human resources."

Monarch Capital was previously affiliated with Wells Fargo Advisors. Keystone Capital was previously affiliated with Mass Mutual Life Investors Services, LLC.

Wealth advisor David Millican founded Arkadios Capital after a successful 20-year career growing an independent wealth advisory firm. He became frustrated with the ongoing consolidation in the broker/dealer channel, which resulted in a one-size-fits-all model.

Arkadios Capital is entrepreneurial, with an experienced team focused on helping fellow entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

They have received numerous national honors, including being named among the top independent broker/dealers by both Financial Planning and Financial Advisor magazines. The Association for Corporate Growth, ACG, named them one of the fastest growing companies in Georgia.

"We are excited to partner with Monarch and Keystone, who are building their businesses through personalized service and relationships, a model similar to Arkadios," said Millican. "We look forward to helping them grow those relationships while providing their teams broader and more meaningful solutions."

