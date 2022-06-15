WorkWave Opens Registration for Its 2023 Beyond Service User Conference

The 2023 Beyond Service User Conference, being held January 8-11, 2023, in Orlando, once again unites the industry's leading field service companies with one exciting and impactful event

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, has opened registration for its 2023 Beyond Service User Conference, one of the field service industry's biggest and most exciting events of the year. This year's conference, being held January 8-11, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, will once again bring together WorkWave experts and customers from its family of brands: PestPac, ServMan, Real Green, WorkWave Service, Coalmarch, Slingshot, Servicebot (formerly known as Lawnbot) and — for the first time — TEAM Software.

Since being acquired by WorkWave in fall 2021, TEAM Software has continued to be a leading provider of software and solutions for the cleaning, janitorial, security and facilities management industries. WorkWave is thrilled to welcome the TEAM Software family and its customers to the Beyond Service User Conference this year, where attendees can not only gain knowledge and build expertise around themes relevant to all field service industries, but also reap the benefits from a conference that offers the opportunity to bring together members of all types of service industries to network, learn and grow together.

"The success of last year's inaugural Beyond Service User Conference far exceeded what we could have imagined, as we combined the WorkWave family of brands into one exciting and inspiring event for the first time," says WorkWave CEO David F. Giannetto. "WorkWave has created a unique experience that brings together the most diverse group of service leaders from more industries than found anywhere in the world, all with one thing in common — all are focused on succeeding and growing every area of their service business. We are looking forward to bringing this even more diverse group together again this year as we aim to make the 2023 Beyond Service User Conference our best experience yet."

The Beyond Service User Conference will feature more than 200 training and thought leadership sessions and customer success stories to empower users to gain expertise across WorkWave's portfolio of solutions, so they can grow and run their businesses more efficiently. This year's conference will offer thought-provoking workshops, networking opportunities with 1,000-plus service professionals, and exciting entertainment and social events.

Please visit our website to learn more, and click here to register for the event. Our website will continue to be updated with this year's keynote speaker, session information and other details.

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com.

