ZIFT SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES INTEGRATION BETWEEN ZIFTONE AND MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365

CARY, N.C., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zift Solutions, a leading provider of partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) software, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to offer an integrated technology solution for partner programs. By eliminating the tracking of data in multiple platforms, companies with channel partner programs will now be able to manage data seamlessly between ZiftONE and Dynamics 365. Zift also announced it has earned co-sell ready status with Microsoft and will co-market solutions to Dynamics 365 customers. The new ZiftONE for Microsoft Dynamics 365 product will also be available on Microsoft AppSource.

"We are thrilled to announce the collaboration between Zift and Microsoft to deliver a Dynamics 365 capability that manages channel partners through our industry-leading ZiftONE platform," said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions. "By building partner management directly in Dynamics 365, the user experience for channel sales leaders, marketing leaders, and administrators is familiar and efficient, and delivers the full power of Zift's Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform."

With this integration, Dynamics 365 customers can now manage deals and users directly in Dynamics 365 without ever leaving their native environment. With a combination of channel expertise, powerful data tools, and a platform built for ease-of-use, channel programs will be empowered to see immediate ROI and dramatically improve their partner experience.

This new solution includes all of ZiftONE's features: Dynamic, hyper-personalized, easy to use partner portal experience, powerful through-partner social media and email marketing campaigns, co-brandable video, comprehensive onboarding plans, easy-to-create online training, partner locator, deal registration, lead distribution and more.

"Microsoft is glad to be partnering with Zift Solutions to provide a partner relationship channel management system with a more seamless technology experience built on Dynamics 365," says Toby Bowers, General Manager, Industry, Applications & Data Marketing at Microsoft Corp. "By making it easier for partner programs to access their data in one place, we are significantly reducing roadblocks that lead to friction and reduced ROI."

Companies interested in adding ZiftONE for Microsoft Dynamics 365 to their current Dynamics 365 instance can view the listing in the Microsoft AppSource to find out more.

Founded in 2006, Zift Solutions delivers Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Channel Marketing Management. For more information, visit www.ziftsolutions.com .

