EDMO Distributors Now Offering Hazmat Shipping From Nashville Warehouse

SPOKANE, Wash., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMO Distributors, a global leader in the distribution of avionics, test equipment, and install supplies, announces the addition of Hazmat shipping capabilities from their Nashville warehouse. This new capability adds air shipment to the existing hazmat program.

(PRNewsfoto/EDMO Distributors Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As more aviation products utilize lithium power systems, the need for Hazmat shipping capability will continue to grow.

EDMO constantly aims to improve operations and ease of transactions for customers. By adding hazmat shipping from the Nashville warehouse, EDMO now has even more speed and coverage with their existing high-level service.

"Our focus has always been to provide exceptional customer service and product knowledge alongside our high-quality products." says Jeff Geraci, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Enhancing our Hazmat program and offering shipping from both warehouses is just another way that EDMO listens to our customers and acts on their feedback."

As more and more aviation products utilize lithium power systems, the need for expert Hazmat shipping capability will continue to grow. EDMO can offer that service. For more information about the Hazmat program, call EDMO's customer service team at 800-235-3300.

About EDMO Distributors

Over the course of 50 years, EDMO Distributors has secured a reputation as one of the most reliable sources for aircraft electronics, test equipment, installation supplies, wire and cable, tooling, and pilot supplies. EDMO's commitment to providing the best service and the largest selection possible has made it a company that customers count on and trust. With headquarters in Spokane, WA and a warehouse in Nashville, TN, EDMO maintains a stringent quality management system and is an ISO 9001:2015/AS9120B certified company. Visit edmo.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EDMO Distributors Inc.