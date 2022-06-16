Granite Properties Named NAIOP 2022 Developer of the Year

Dallas-based Developer Honored for Innovation, Commitment to Sustainability,

and Industry Leadership

DALLAS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, has selected Granite Properties as the 2022 Developer of the Year – the association's highest honor. The award will be presented during NAIOP's CRE.Converge conference in Chicago this October.

"On behalf of everyone at Granite, I want to thank NAIOP for this great honor of naming us the 2022 Developer of the Year," said Michael Dardick, Founding Partner & CEO, Granite Properties. "Granite supports companies and their employees with high quality, sustainable and wellness-focused office and mixed-use environments in desired locations. Putting people first is instilled in everything we do. It's why we're always focused on enhancing the customer experience and making a positive impact on our communities. I'm proud of our team's innovative spirit and ability to adapt to the many changes our industry has experienced over the 30 years we've been in business. This recognition is a reflection of their talent, and I thank them for their hard work positioning Granite for long-term success."

Granite Properties is a privately held commercial real estate investment, development and management company that owns 11 million square feet of high-quality office space valued at $3 billion in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Denver, Southern California, Boston and Nashville. The company has completed more than $8 billion in real estate transactions and more than 29 million square feet of real estate development and acquisitions. It focuses on creating extraordinary customer experiences through mixed-use environments, rich amenities, customer-centric service, and innovative wellness features.

The company's size, operational experience, partnerships and breadth of resources allow it to make appropriate adjustments to short-term and long-term objectives with flexibility and speed-to-execution in response to economic changes and opportunities. The company cites adaptability and flexibility as core characteristics that are leveraged throughout the lifespan and growth of the 30-year-old company.

Granite's advancement of technology and building wellness includes a partnership with Fifth Wall that keeps the company on the forefront of technology, benefiting customers and their businesses; evolve®, an innovative Granite trademarked program of flexible office leasing solutions; and development guidelines that meet and exceed certification requirements for both Fitwel and U.S. Green Building Council LEED.

Across the U.S., Granite is known for its social, philanthropic and employee-focused efforts. Since 2009, the company's charitable impact surpassed $3 million. It has been named one of Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces nine consecutive times, and is committed to fostering diverse and inclusive teams across the company.

"On behalf of NAIOP, I am thrilled to recognize the fantastic achievements of Granite Properties and honor them as our 2022 Developer of the Year. The company's strong commitment to developing and operating exemplary properties across the U.S. is inspiring," said Thomas J. Bisacquino, NAIOP president and CEO. "Throughout the company's history, it has successfully navigated challenges and downturns, always emerging stronger. Granite's company culture and mission of inspiring both its employees and tenants to flourish has made it a leader in the commercial real estate industry."

Granite employees are active NAIOP members across several association chapters, including NAIOP Colorado, NAIOP Georgia, NAIOP Houston, NAIOP North Texas and NAIOP SoCal.

Since 1979, the NAIOP Developer of the Year award has been presented to a development company that best exemplifies leadership and innovation. Granite Properties was selected from an impressive slate of nominees and was evaluated by a team of seasoned developers on the following criteria: outstanding quality of projects and services; active support of the industry through NAIOP; financial consistency and stability; ability to adapt to market conditions; and support of the local community.

About NAIOP



NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association is the leading organization for developers, owners, investors and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate. NAIOP provides unparalleled industry networking and education and advocates for effective legislation on behalf of our members. NAIOP advances responsible, sustainable development that creates jobs and benefits the communities in which our members work and live. For more information, visit naiop.org.

About Granite Properties



Granite Properties is a privately held commercial real estate investment, development and management company founded in 1991. The firm owns 11 million square feet of high-quality office space in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Denver, Southern California, and Nashville. Granite is an established investor, developer, and manager with a focus on sustainable, high-quality projects. It has completed more than $8 billion in real estate transactions and more than 29 million square feet of real estate development and acquisitions. Current active development projects in Atlanta, Boston, and Dallas total over 2 million square feet with total costs over $1.5 billion. Granite focuses on creating extraordinary customer experiences through mixed-use environments, rich amenities, customer-centric service, and innovative wellness features. The firm has been named one of Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces nine consecutive years. For more information, visit graniteprop.com.

