HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH LAUNCHES NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN

From addressing cancer to heart disease, "We're Ready" demonstrates Hackensack Meridian Health caregivers are ready to help patients through any health challenge

EDISON, N.J., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive health care network, today launched a new brand campaign with the message "We're Ready," reflecting the organization's readiness to help patients tackle any challenge that comes their way, "today and every day."

"We are delivering on our promise to transform health care by quickly adapting and responding to the ever-evolving world of medicine and the needs of those we serve," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "Our network has played a major role in the COVID-19 pandemic, from treating more patients and administering more vaccine doses than any network in New Jersey, to developing the state's first rapid COVID-19 test."

"We opened the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, which will train the next generation of physicians," Garrett continued. "Hackensack Meridian Health keeps getting better by bringing the latest innovations and delivering life-saving treatments to our patients. Our new brand campaign embodies the spirit of our physicians and team members who have a relentless focus on improving health outcomes each day."

From heart disease to cancer, the brand campaign emphasizes that Hackensack Meridian Health caregivers are ready for any situation, utilizing cutting-edge innovations and procedures, as well as providing high-quality, compassionate care to improve outcomes for the patients and communities the network serves.

"Our new brand campaign demonstrates that Hackensack Meridian Health is ready to tackle anything that challenges the health of our patients," said James Blazar, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. "The narrator in our television ads speaks directly to diseases such as cancer and heart disease, warning them that our care teams are 'stronger than any illness.'"

"Through real-life footage of our patients and their caregivers, and various technologies – showcased in dramatic black and white footage – we want people to feel confident and inspired knowing that we have what it takes to provide exceptional care to help our patients overcome any ailment," said Dorie Klissas, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Hackensack Meridian Health.

Over the next year, Hackensack Meridian Health will feature various brand television ads, as well as television ads that focus on the network's expertise in cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, cancer, and pediatrics. These will be accompanied by radio, print, out-of-home and digital messages.

To learn more about the new "We're Ready" brand campaign visit: https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/cmp/We-Are-Ready .

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and JFK University Medical Center in Edison; one university teaching hospital – Ocean University Medical Center in Brick; two children's hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; eight community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Old Bridge Medical Center in Old Bridge, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness center, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network's notable distinctions include having more top-ranked hospitals than anyone in New Jersey, as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, 2021-22. Hackensack University Medical Center is the only hospital in New Jersey with the #1 adult and children's hospital rankings.

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey's best cancer center, as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, 2021-22. This premier cancer center is also the largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. John Theurer Cancer Center is part of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center.

Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to ensure that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its campus in Nutley and Clifton. The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), housed in a fully renovated state-of-the-art facility, seeks to translate current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other life-threatening and disabling conditions.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org .

