Local Entrepreneur Set to Open Individualized Sport Training Concept in Knoxville

State-of-the-Art Training Center Aims to Unlock the Potential of Any Athlete

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Republic, the premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training backed by science, is set to open its newest location in Knoxville with a VIP event on June 24. Located in Walker Springs Plaza at 8425 Kingston Pike, the innovative training center focuses on one's metabolic, neurologic, and muscular systems in order for athletes both to maximize their abilities and better understand their bodies.

(PRNewswire)

As a way to introduce themselves to the community, Athletic Republic Knoxville will host a VIP and Media Reception on Friday, June 24, with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony taking place at 5:30 pm. The new training center will also hold a Grand Opening Public House event on Saturday, June 25, offering residents and guests complimentary training sessions, facility tours, athlete showcase and giveaways.

Athletic Republic Knoxville is owned by local entrepreneur Adam Scott. Athletic Republic perfectly matched Adam's desired business structure and personal interests. After graduating from the University of Tennessee, Adam worked successfully for a local sport agency firm in which he was responsible for recruiting, onboarding, and assisting athletes as they adjusted to the pro sports world. Adam also brings to the table a substantial amount of experience in the franchise space, as he owned and operated a franchise that worked on behalf of small to medium-sized businesses by making shipping more convenient and affordable. Additionally, Adam currently owns a women's resale apparel franchise with two stores in Louisville, Kentucky, and a third in Knoxville. Adam is highly involved in the Knoxville sport community, serving as the head coach of his nine-year-old daughter's softball team, and enjoys playing ice hockey and golf in his free time. Adam's business impressive acumen and passion for athletics makes him the prime candidate to bring Athletic Republic to Knoxville.

"My main goal with Athletic Republic is to help athletes in reaching the potential they are capable of," said Adam. "No matter their goal or age, Athletic Republic has the tools and resources to assist them in realizing their full ability. Helping others attain what they are looking to achieve athletically is the ultimate reward for us here at Athletic Republic."

Athletic Republic offers state-of-the-art sports training that unlocks the potential of any athlete, helping them perform at their best. The brand's use of science-based protocols and specialized equipment have helped nearly two million athletes of all ages achieve their goals, by improving their speed, power, agility, strength, and stability. Athletic Republic conducts functionality testing through their Plyo Press Power Quotient (3PQ), video running analysis on their famous AR High-Speed Running Treadmill, and full-body assessments to identify each athlete's strengths and weaknesses to pinpoint where the emphasis of their training should focus on. Utilizing their revolutionary Athlete Information Management System, or AIMS, Athletic Republic can monitor and quantify improvements achieved by the athletes, and show how they compare against the average produced by athletes throughout the network.

"Adam and his family are the quintessential example of what we look for in our partners at Athletic Republic," said CEO Charlie Graves. "Adam not only has an impressive background in various aspects of sport business, but also a passion for athletics. He and his team are eager to provide unmatched customer service to their Knoxville community. We're extremely grateful to break into this new market with such an impressive franchise partner."

Founded by the late John Frappier in 1990, the innovative sports training concept was derived from practices used by the Soviet Union to expand the threshold of athletic performance. After being introduced to a multitude of physiological and training principles used by the Soviets in 1986 for the United States National Team during the Goodwill Games, John was inspired to bring these innovative ways to America. The Athletic Republic founder formed a team of sports medicine professionals and athletic trainers to implement these practices in the United States.

Athletic Republic Knoxville is open Monday through Saturday and available for private training and team training. For more information on Athletic Republic Knoxville, please visit www.knoxville.athleticrepublic.com or call 865-855-FAST.

About Athletic Republic

Athletic Republic is the nation's premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training. With technologically advanced equipment, Athletic Republic tracks and showcases the improvements an athlete experiences through their training regimen. The brand is the leading sports performance franchisor, with over 80 training centers and nearly two million athletes trained in the program. It is the preeminent option for individualized, sport-specific training for athletes of all ages and abilities who seek to improve their speed, power, stability, agility and stamina. For more information, visit www.athleticrepublic.com.

Contact: Grant Hennessy, Franchise Elevator PR, 630-453-8187, ghennessy@franchiseelevator.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Athletic Republic