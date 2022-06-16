NATURAL GROCERS® RECOGNIZES JUNETEENTH

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth, Natural Grocers® will be donating $5,000 to Color of Change, an organization working to create a more humane and less hostile world for Black people in America.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, is a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, about two months after the surrender of the Confederacy, Union general Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure enslaved African Americans were set free and to inform them that the Civil War had ended.

"It's a privilege to make this contribution to Color of Change as they 'champion solutions that move us all forward'. At Natural Grocers, we honor and celebrate our differences and cultural backgrounds. Cultivating an inclusive environment aligns with our Five Founding Principles and shows gratitude for the unique life experience each person brings to the table. Recognizing Juneteenth and supporting this organization is just one way we can nurture an ecosystem of diversity and inclusion to help us all thrive," states Heather Isely, Executive Vice President of Natural Grocers.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

