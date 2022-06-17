VARSITY BRANDS SCHOOL SPIRIT AWARDS HONOR SCHOOLS, SCHOOL ORGANIZATIONS AND INDIVIDUALS PROMOTING OUTSTANDING SCHOOL SPIRIT AND COMMUNITY PRIDE

Olentangy Berlin High School Named America's Most Spirited High School

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in sport, spirit and achievement, announced that its signature school pride event, the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, presented by BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit and Herff Jones, has named the winners for the 2022 program on June 15th, 2022, at the virtual awards show. The Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards honor the standouts of America's high schools by recognizing exemplary schools, organizations and individuals that go above and beyond to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit.

Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards (PRNewsfoto/Varsity Brands) (PRNewswire)

Varsity Brands released a study revealing the powerful link between school spirit, involvement, achievement, and self-confidence. It was found that students with higher levels of spirit perform better academically, are more involved, and feel happier and more connected to their schools and communities. Inspired by these findings, the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards were created.

"Varsity Brands is thrilled to honor the 2022 Varsity Brands School Spirit Award winners for their dedication to prioritizing spirit on their campuses once again," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "The demonstration of leadership, innovation and commitment displayed by this group of winners is inspirational and evident of the positive impact it can have on schools and student performance. We are honored to celebrate the individuals, groups and schools who have transformed school culture nationwide."

A total of $60,000 was awarded across 12 categories, including a $25,000 Grand Prize for America's Most Spirited High School. America's Most Spirited High School was determined by an online voting process at varsitybrands.com. Olentangy Berlin High School from Delaware, OH was the school that received the most votes for their 90-second school spirit video and will receive $25,000 in awards from Varsity Brands.

2022 Varsity Brands School Spirit Award Winners



America's Most Spirited High School

Olentangy Berlin High School | Delaware, OH

Athlete

Ronald Christian – Rutland High School | Macon, GA

Athletic Director

John Taylor – Irvington High School | Irvington, NJ

Coach

Dawn Thall – Strongsville High School | Strongsville, OH

Game Day Experience

Dover High School | Dover, OH

Graduation

Carolina High School | Greenville, SC

Performing Arts

Northwest High School | Jackson, MI

Principal

Jason St Pierre – Walker High School | Walker, LA

Spirit of St. Jude

Woodstock High School | Woodstock, GA

Most Spirited Student

Paige Reed – Erskine Academy | South China, ME

Most Spirited Teacher

Karen Denton – Gaffney High School | Gaffney, SC

Most Spirited Yearbook

Winchester Community High School | Winchester, IN

To learn more about Varsity Brands, watch the full awards show and view category descriptions, please visit varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Albert

Varsity Spirit

ezemlachenko@varsity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Varsity Brands, Inc.