CycurID Announces Killer Know Your Customer (KYC) Pricing

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CycurID Technologies Ltd., ("CycurID" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce their introductory Killer KYC Pricing Packages.

CycurID (pronounced "Secure ID") is a cybersecurity company that has developed a proprietary reusable Personal Identity Management System that allows for the deployment of identity-based applications and solutions that can be used in any business sector both in the digital and physical worlds.

Gord Jessop, CycurID Co-founder and COO said, "We believe that the KYC/onboarding process should be affordable for all companies regardless of their stage of development. Customer authentication and KYC should not be a cash flow killer, and we believe that many of our competitors are charging rates that are too high. With our solution, businesses do not have to invest in extra hardware or cloud servers to deploy an effective 2FA solution. Our solution requires a simple API integration: it's platform-agnostic."

CycurID pricing packages are easy to understand and extremely affordable for companies of all sizes:

The Basic package includes: email verification, cell number verification, and liveness verification, along with biometric 2FA (which gives companies passwordless authentication and instant onboarding) all at no cost .

The Standard package includes everything in Basic plus: Geolocation Fencing, Age Verification, Single Government Issued ID Verification, and Biometric ID verification for $49 USD per month for unlimited user checks.

The Premium package includes everything in the Standard Package plus two Government-issued ID verifications, address verification, sanction list screening, and full audit trail capabilities (enabling businesses to access the CycurID dashboard and see who, when and what customers are accessing their platform and what checks have been run on them). The Premium Package is $99 USD per month for unlimited user checks.

"Our identity solutions go well beyond just being KYC tools," Jessop said. "Our technology will redefine how identity is used to alter the exchange of goods and services on a global basis."

For more information about CycurID's complete suite of identity solutions, visit our corporate website https://cycurid.com or contact us through our contact page here .

About

CycurID Technologies Ltd is a privately held personal identity management and security software developer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. CycurIDTM (pronounced "Secure ID") has developed proprietary patent pending identity management and privacy software which is available via its consumer app immeTM (pronounced I'm me). CycurIDTM is registered with the Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, WorkSafe BC and with FINTRAC as Money Service Business (MSB). CycurIDTM and immeTM are Registered Trademarks of CycurID Technologies Ltd.

