EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2022 Results for August 5, 2022

HOUSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2022 results on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com .

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

