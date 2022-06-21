Kevin Guest Promotes World Day of Music

Shares 5 Ways to Lift Moods

SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the World Day of Music today, one musician-turned-CEO offers five insights for music to lift moods, calm stress, increase harmony and help people get through the day, as more workers return to onsite jobs.

CEO Kevin Guest playing with his USANA-based band, The Free Radicals (PRNewswire)

"When I was young, I lived music down to my bones, and harmonies played constantly in my head," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA). "That passion for music has carried me through the best and worst of times. Music has the power to buoy you up, to calm nerves and to realize there is something better out there for us each day."

Guest, who also plays in his touring band, The Free Radicals, draws on music-related experiences in his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, to help others find harmony and improve their lives every day.

"My choice of music directly relates to how I feel. I listen to a variety of music to help boost my mood," said Guest. "Soft music relaxes me when I feel overwhelmed. Upbeat music infuses me with joy.

"I play music in my car to start my day off right. I play music in my office during the day. Music lifts my spirit and keeps me motivated. When situations require me to pause and reflect, I use music to quiet my mind, dissolve stress and restore a sense of stability and normalcy."

Along with selecting music to boost moods, to calm the mind, and to recall memories from an earlier point in life, Guest says dancing to music has positive physical effects.

"When our band performs, we see scores of people dancing to the music. What does that say?" he said. "That means the music moves them, that it affects them in a positive way. In fact, every person I see dancing is smiling, which lifts their mood and ours."

Beyond the instant physical benefits of dancing, studies show regular dancing improves brain function. Listening to favorite music can also instantly remind workers about the value of harmonious efforts.

"In music, harmony happens when notes blend in a way that is pleasing to the ear," wrote Guest in his bestselling book. "When notes are out of harmony, those dissonant sounds are hard to listen to. Think of the last time you heard someone sing out of key or heard a jumble of incongruent notes. It's horrible.

"But getting into the flow of harmonious music invites you to naturally get into the flow of teamwork with coworkers, which makes you more productive and feel more accomplished."

Launched in Paris in 1982, the World Day of Music each June 21 celebrates music's power to bring people together, transcend borders and break barriers. The celebration is designed to make music more inclusive, encourage more interaction with all types of tunes and resonate with feelings better than words can.

A sought-after international speaker, Guest shares more insight on music and harmony in his book, where all proceeds are directed to feed two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, All the Right Reasons provides 40 meals for each single purchase. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

