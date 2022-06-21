Live CGI Decentralizes the Creator Economy; Launches StreamMyScreen™ - A Web3 Livestreaming Studio that Brings the Metaverse to the Masses

Newly launching StreamMyScreen with MintMyStream for Creating Real-Time NFT Moments Provides Fastest Way for Creators to Monetize Broadcasts and Own Their Streams

NEW YORK and LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live CGI ( https://livecgi.com/ ), a global leader in enabling customized virtual metaverse experiences for streaming, eCommerce, and blockchain-enabled features, today unveiled its groundbreaking product StreamMyScreen™, a cloud-based studio platform that unleashes the creator economy. StreamMyScreen™ is an affordable and easy-to-use livestreaming consumer product that features MintMyStream™, making the metaverse accessible to all content creators, gamers and their fans, worldwide.



StreamMyScreen™ brings the metaverse and Web3 to the masses.

Widening adoption of emerging Web3 technology is revolutionizing the $100b creator economy, accelerating the potential for more diverse revenue opportunities for individual creators and video game streamers. To date, these opportunities have been too difficult to access for consumers due to a lack of simple to use, blockchain enabled studio tools. StreamMyScreen™ NFTs will give creators and their fans truly unique, easy-to-mint digital memories to relive their most unexpected, enjoyable and dramatic streaming moments.

Live CGI has launched StreamMyScreen™ with MintMyStream™, a new MaaS™ (Metaverse as a Service™) streaming product for creators with cutting-edge features. StreamMyScreen™ is the market's easiest and most affordable subscription livestreaming consumer product. StreamMyScreen is also powerful in giving creators a first-of-its-kind suite of current and planned Web3 features that allow them more direct control over how they monetize their content.

MintMyStream™ allows users to capture video clips of their live broadcast, create real-time NFT moments and publish them to a dedicated StreamMyScreen™ Storefront and OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace.

StreamMyScreen™ builds on Live CGI's patented Quinstream© technology, a B2B livestreaming studio that offers a next generation solution to virtual content production, immersive audience experiences and addressable eCommerce. For B2B clients, the powerful Quinstream© technology represents a true breakthrough due to its flexibility and affordability. StreamMyScreen™ provides the same benefits to all consumer content creators and video game streamers.

"StreamMyScreen™ brings the metaverse and Web3 to the masses. Live CGI is delivering a first-of-its-kind, customizable streaming studio that gives creators total control over their livestreaming content. StreamMyScreen™ helps streamers make more money with less effort," said Marc Rowley, co-founder and CEO of Live CGI. "Until today, even the most successful gamers and creators have been limited in how they monetize their streams, especially in leveraging opportunities with blockchain technology. With the introduction of StreamMyScreen™ and the MintMyStream™ feature, we change the game, liberating creators to unleash their full creativity and earning potential while offering a greater mix of options and functionality for consumers to engage with. We want creators to do more than just stream; we give everyone the ability to 'Own Your Stream.'"

StreamMyScreen™ Enhances Livestreams

StreamMyScreen™ is an instant streaming studio that allows creators to livestream themselves, their screen, and simulcast them wherever and whenever they choose. StreamMyScreen's incredibly intuitive user interface and affordability, lets creators broadcast their streams on the most popular RTMP livestreaming social platforms, like Twitch, YouTube and more. StreamMyScreen™ also lets creators use RTMP streams.



Pricing and Availability:

StreamMyScreen™ is available today at https://streammyscreen.com/ and offers accounts with 10 free streaming hours. Premium members are charged $9.99 per month for unlimited streaming hours plus additional features.

About LiveCGI

Live CGI, Emmy-winning team, including developers and creators who specialize in gaming and livestreaming, unleashes the creator economy and leads the Web3 content revolution by enabling customized virtual and augmented reality worlds for creators, gamers and streamers. Live CGI innovates with MaaS (Metaverse as a Service) consumer products, a new category of blockchain-based software tools to enable live streaming, NFT minting and live eCommerce in the Metaverse. Live CGI originally developed its patented Quinstream® technology to provide SaaS based B2B content studios that, using virtual production, drastically reduce production costs, create immersive audience experiences and personalized eCommerce at scale. Live CGI is a partner in Mempoverse, an omni-metaverse lifestyle gaming brand designed to unlock pure entertainment. Based in Westport, Connecticut and Lake Oswego, Oregon, Live CGI's diverse management, employees and advisory team delivers studio innovations with a singular mindset: Made for Creators, by Creators. Learn more by visiting: http://www.livecgi.com

