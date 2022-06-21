PADAGIS ANNOUNCES THREE MAJOR PRODUCT LAUNCHES

ALLEGAN, Mich., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis announced today that within the last [thirty] days it has launched three major new products into the market. Those products are Naloxone Nasal Spray, 4mg (generic to Narcan®), Adapalene 0.3% with BPO Gel 2.5% (generic to Epiduo Forte®) and Betamethasone Ointment, 0.05%.

Narcan® is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond. Annual market sales for Narcan® were approximately $294 million in the 12 months ended April 2022 as measured by IQVIA.

Epiduo Forte® is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris. Annual market sales for Epiduo Forte® were approximately $195 million in the 12 months ended April 2022 as measured by IQVIA.

Betamethasone Ointment, 0.05% is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses. Annual market sales for Betamethasone Ointment, 0.05% were approximately $27 million in the 12 months ended April 2022 as measured by IQVIA.

Padagis President and Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Kochan, stated "The Padagis team has been especially prolific in the last [thirty] days bringing three important new products to customers and patients who rely on high-quality generic products. The culmination of these launches is a result of years of hard work from our world-class development, manufacturing and commercial teams and are a further illustration of the depth and breadth of our pipeline. We are particularly proud to be one of only two approved ANDA's for Naloxone Nasal Spray which is a very important tool in the fight against the opioid epidemic in the United States."

About Padagis

Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of as many patients and consumers as possible by developing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, affordable specialized healthcare products. The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals to its primary markets of the United States and Israel. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at (http://www.padagis.com).

