7-Eleven Puts a Unique Spin on a Classic Duo with the All-New Peanut Butter and JAMS Cappuccino

IRVING, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, 7-Eleven, Inc. is taking center stage with the new Peanut Butter and JAMS Cappuccino, a delicious coffee drink that will have customers movin' and groovin' all season long. The Peanut Butter and JAMS Cappuccino is now available at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores or via 7NOW® delivery for a limited-time-only.

It's Peanut Butter Jam Time

School may be out, but PB&J is always in. The all-new Peanut Butter and JAMS Cappuccino combines the familiar flavors of a classic homemade PB&J sandwich. Customers will enjoy notes of deliciously nutty peanut butter and sweet jam with each sip, packed perfectly in this unique hot beverage to help fuel them for the day ahead.

All I Do Is Win, Win, Win

The Peanut Butter and JAMS Cappuccino arrived just in time for Brainfreeze Season™ – an epic celebration rewarding 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customers with giveaways every Friday inspired by some of their favorite things: music and fashion. From VIP tickets to meet and greets to signed merch from the hottest artists – customers can JAM out to music in a whole new way. For a chance to win, simply purchase select items through the Speedy Rewards® and 7Rewards® loyalty programs or via 7NOW delivery – including the Peanut Butter and JAMS Cappuccino and more*.

"We take summertime seriously at 7-Eleven and want our customers to feel like rockstars all season long," said 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director Jacob Barnes. "We are always looking for ways to offer stand-out beverages at a great value that add a bright spot to our customers' days. Our Peanut Butter and JAMS Cappuccino does just that – serving up a delightful combination of childhood nostalgia and adulthood necessity."

I Want It That Way

At 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes, customers can be their own barista – because customizing every cup of coffee is encouraged (and free!) at the coffee bar. Coffee drinkers can craft their perfect brew with a variety of creamers, flavored syrups and toppings that can be combined in more than 3,000 different ways to devise their one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Crafting the perfect cup of coffee is just as important as curating the perfect playlist, so get creative because the possibilities are practically endless.

Just Can't Get Enough

Customers who can't seem to get enough of their favorite 7-Eleven beverages are in luck. For a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven stores, members of the 7Rewards loyalty program who purchase 6 cups of coffee, Big Gulp® or Slurpee® drinks will receive their 7th cup free**. And frozen beverage connoisseurs can stay cool with $1 small Slurpee drinks all summer long in-store at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations and via 7NOW delivery***.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7NOW.com or 7Rewards.com .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 5/25/22 at 12:00:01am CT & ends 9/6/22 at 11:00:00 pm CT. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 United States or DC who are 13+ years old (minors must have parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other methods of entry, full prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/SZN-22.

**Valid thru 06/28/2022 on any size Coffee, Slurpee or Big Gulp drink. Free cup expires 30 days from date earned. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven stores, excluding Hawaii. Unlimited. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Plus, tax where applicable.

***$1 Sm Slurpee: Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii.

