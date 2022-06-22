Bandwidth and Alianza Announce Partnership to Accelerate Cloud Migration for Communications Service Providers

Targets large market of over 2000 CSPs in U.S. and Canada, enables them to stay competitive by transforming their legacy infrastructure and delivering high-growth cloud services

RALEIGH, N.C. and PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, and Alianza Inc. , the only cloud-native communications platform built for service providers, today announced a partnership to accelerate cloud migration for communications service providers (CSPs). Together, Bandwidth's network platform and APIs, along with Alianza's full-stack CSP platform, will enable CSPs to transform their legacy infrastructure and remain competitive by offering high-growth, cloud-based voice, messaging and videoconferencing services. The partnership already serves more than 50 CSP customers in the U.S. and Canada.

CSPs represent a large estimated market of more than 2000 telecom carriers, cable companies and fiber and wireless broadband operators that own their own networks and have strong, long-standing relationships with local businesses and residential customers. However, they face increasing threats from over-the-top providers eroding their customer base by selling direct. To remain competitive and differentiate their retail offerings, CSPs must migrate their legacy softswitches and other end-of-life infrastructure to the cloud. However, it's a complex challenge that is best solved with the help of expert partners like Alianza and Bandwidth.

According to a Gartner® report, "Most CSPs have identified partnerships as an essential strategy element to support their growth goals, particularly as they face commoditization of traditional services and seek to diversify revenue streams and build customer-centric value."(1)

Together, Alianza and Bandwidth offer a partnership solution for CSPs that is practical, cost-effective and eliminates the complexity and expense of maintaining existing legacy systems. With a 12-year history of specializing in the CSP category, Alianza has built the industry's only cloud-native, carrier-grade communications platform specifically for CSPs. In the partnership, Alianza has integrated with Bandwidth's universal platform and APIs to help CSPs rapidly deploy high-growth cloud communications services such as feature-rich voice, messaging, videoconferencing and emergency services to local homes and businesses–while also simplifying operations and increasing agility. Bandwidth and Alianza will go to market in a "sell with" model in which they pursue potential customers both jointly and independently.

"The CSP space is an important new growth category in our strategy to power the communications move to the cloud," said Sandy Preizler, Bandwidth's Chief Revenue Officer. "Alianza has been visionary in giving CSPs a new way to remain competitive through speed-to-market with new cloud-based services. We're excited to strengthen our long-time relationship through this partnership to enable CSPs to deliver mission-critical cloud communications with very attractive economics."

"Service providers' legacy communications networks are some of the last bastions of old-school software that haven't moved to the cloud. That's changing in real time," said Brian Beutler, Alianza's Chief Executive Officer. "Together, Alianza and Bandwidth are leading the charge and ushering in a new era of cloud communications in which CSPs can innovate, compete and win."

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by a network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and was the first Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built on our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at bandwidth.com .

About Alianza Inc.

Alianza delivers the only true cloud-native, carrier-grade communications platform built for service providers. Our proprietary full-stack cloud communications platform offers wholesale residential and business communications services, including voice, video conferencing, collaboration, text messaging, and standalone UC softphones. Our team of experts are passionate about transforming communications delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences for more than 200 service providers worldwide. As a result of the platform's exceptional quality and always-on availability, our service providers can innovate quickly and address the evolving demands of their end user customers in a way that is easy to manage, easy to consume, and highly profitable. Learn more about our solutions at alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

