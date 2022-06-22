Bringing the world to seniors in retirement: One senior living provider's success with virtual reality (VR) for seniors

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sinceri Senior Living (Sinceri SL) premiered their partnership video in collaboration with Viva Vita. After 6-months of partnership between the organizations, both Sinceri and Viva Vita are focused on taking their partnership to the next level and continually refining their programming and virtual reality offerings. Currently Viva Vita is serving 76 Sinceri Senior Living communities.

"They have 'power users', some upwards of 100 years old, who join the virtual reality activities every week!"

Kayla Wersal, VP of Programming at Sinceri Senior Living shared this about working with the team at Viva Vita, "Our residents at Sinceri Senior Living still have so many things that they would like to learn, explore, and experience; and through the technology provided by Viva Vita, each resident can do just that. Whether it's visiting faraway lands, or even enjoying a musical performance or meditation/relaxation – Sinceri residents and their families can enjoy new experiences from the comfort of their Sinceri community."

Sinceri Senior Living Communities are utilizing Viva Vita's virtual reality headsets for resident programming in unique and novel ways:

Pairing educational lectures on art pieces, history, and more – followed by visiting the location or museum virtually

Pairing culinary experiences and regional cuisine with virtual trips to the region

Connecting musical performances with educational opportunities on classical music, jazz, and more

Carleigh Berryman, Founder & CEO of Viva Vita had this to share about the continued partnership with Sinceri Senior Living, "We are thrilled to see this partnership take off the way it has. Sinceri staff has been so creative in their implementation of the Viva Vita virtual reality technology into their existing activities programming. They have 'power users', some upwards of 100 years old, who join the virtual reality activities every week! We look forward to expanding our relationship with Sinceri into new program applications and practices to measure the impact of Viva Vita solutions on resident wellbeing and mental health."

As their partnership continues, both Sinceri Senior Living and Viva Vita look forward to serving as many seniors and their families as possible.

About Sinceri Senior Living

Sinceri Senior Living is a premier, senior living management company that provides service to seniors in 21 states, serving approximately 4,700 seniors across the U.S. Sinceri Senior Living manages all levels of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities. From the legacy of its first dedicated memory care community more than 35 years ago, Sinceri Senior Living has built a reputation for expertly managing senior living properties, including owned and managed facilities, with highly sought personalized care and exceptional, unique programming for residents and their families.

Learn more about Sinceri Senior Living at www.sinceriseniorliving.com

About Viva Vita

Viva Vita is committed to providing virtual engagement tools that are accessible and affordable to all communities: new customers can get set up with Viva Vita without training or even a Wi-Fi connection, and have payment plans available to fit any budget. Viva Vita currently only offers VR services within community settings but looks forward to becoming available for individual purchase in the future.

To learn more about virtual reality for seniors, please visit www.VivaVita.org

